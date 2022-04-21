Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures advanced early Thursday with Tesla Inc stock climbing in the premarket in the wake of strong quarterly results. European markets were mostly higher in morning trading. TSX futures were positive alongside higher crude prices.

Futures linked to all three major European markets were trading up in the early premarket period. On Wednesday, the Nasdaq closed down more than 1 per cent, pulled lower by a sharp decline in Netflix shares. The S&P 500 dipped 0.06 per cent and the Dow rose 0.71 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the session off 0.09 per cent.

Earnings continue to be a key driver for Wall Street.

Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla were up about 7 per cent ahead of the North American open after the company handily beat analysts’ forecasts. In the most recent quarter, Tesla posted earnings per share of $3.22, beatings analysts’ estimates of $2.26. On a conference call, CEO Elon Musk said Tesla has a reasonable shot at achieving 60-per-cent vehicle delivery growth this year.

“Earning beats are easing broader stock market concerns with consistent Q1 beats coming through - although all are in the shade of the dramatic beat at Tesla,” Stephen Innes, managing partner SPI Asset Management,” said.

“Still, there are very few - if any - changes to full-year guidance. Not that those changes should come this early in the year, especially given such uncertainty around geopolitics, supply chains and demand destruction from inflation. But the market has put its blinkers to any thought of unwelcome news and, at best, de-risking full-year estimates.”

Later in the session, markets will hear from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and ECB president Christine Lagarde when they speak at an event in Washington. Economists will be closely watching Mr. Powell’s remarks for further suggestions that the U.S. central bank plans to raise interest rates by a half percentage point at its next policy meeting. The appearance marks the last public remarks from Mr. Powell before heading into the quiet period before the Fed policy meeting.

In this country, investors will get results from grocer Metro Inc. before the start of trading.

On Wall Street, investors will get results from Snap Inc. after the close of trading.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.40 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.06 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.03 per cent and 1.30 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 1.23 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.25 per cent. In their Shanghai debut, shares of Chinese energy giant CNOOC Ltd surged as much as 44 per cent before ending up 27.7 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher as supply uncertainty continues to fuel market uncertainty.

The day range on Brent is US$106.83 to US$109.12. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$102.01 to US$104.32.

“I continue to expect that Brent will remain in a choppy US$ 100 to US$120 range, with WTI in a US$95 to US$115.00 range,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffery Halley said.

“A potential European oil embargo on Russia next week after this weekend’s French elections could see a move towards the top of the range.”

Supply has already been pinched by an outage in Libya this week. Libya, a member of OPEC, on Wednesday said the country was losing more than 550,000 barrels per day of oil output due to blockades at major fields and export terminals, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, the latest weekly inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed a share drop in crude stocks due to a jump in exports.

Crude inventories fell by 8 million barrels in the week ended April 15 to 413.7 million barrels. Analysts had been looking for an increase of more than 2 million barrels.

In other commodities, gold prices slid as yields on U.S. Treasurys again rose.

Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at US$1,948.97 per ounce by early Thursday morning. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 per cent at US$1,952.70.

“Gold still looks vulnerable and failure of US$1940 could see more speculative long positions getting culled and gold falling to US$1915 an ounce,” Mr. Halley said.

“However, gold’s price action in the past few weeks has been quietly signalling those risks, be they inflation or geopolitical, have been increasing. Nothing I can see has changed that fact, and thus, the deeper correction lower could be an opportunity to load up again at much better levels.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was trading above 80 US cents after a hot reading on March inflation raised the prospect of further aggressive tightening by the Bank of Canada.

The day range on the loonie is 79.95 US cents to 80.27 US cents. On Wednesday, Statistics Canada said the annual rate of inflation jumped to 6.7 per cent in March, up a full percentage point from a month earlier, sending the Canadian dollar to its best level in three weeks against the U.S. dollar.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies was down 0.4 per cent at 99.97 by early Thursday morning.

Against the U.S. dollar, the euro rose 0.4 per cent to $1.0895 and its highest levels since April 14 as expectations grow that the European Central Bank could start raising interest rates this summer.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 2.879 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

William Ackman’s hedge fund Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday that it exited its Netflix Inc investment as the streaming service’s stock price plunged and the billionaire investor absorbed more than US$400-million in losses on the bet. Ackman, who had become the company’s most prominent backer when he said he bought 3.1 million shares in January, reacted quickly to Wednesday’s drop in shares and sold the entire stake.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week ended April 16.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for April.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for March.

(1 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde join an IMF panel discussion on the global economy.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press