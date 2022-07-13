Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures posted modest gains early Wednesday ahead of key inflation data. Major European markets were in the red in morning trading. TSX futures were little changed with traders awaiting an expected outsized rate hike from the Bank of Canada.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the key U.S. indexes traded just above break even. On Tuesday, all three posted declines on the day. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the Tuesday session down 0.73 per cent to hit its lowest level in 16 months.

On Wednesday, U.S. markets will get a fresh reading on inflation. The annual rate of U.S. inflation is expected to climb to 8.8 per cent, from 8.6 per cent in May. May’s rate was the highest since 1981.

“It’s still highly uncertain as to whether the May CPI number was a one-off given that all other inflation measures do appear to show signs of plateauing,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said in an early note.

However, he said, the June figure could act as a “significant bellwether to how much more aggressive the Federal Reserve is likely to be when it comes to rate hikes if the Fed, as expected hikes by 75 basis points at the end of the month.”

In this country, the Bank of Canada’s next rate decision is due just after the start of trading. Economists widely expect the bank to raise borrowing costs by 0.75 per cent after a similar move by the Fed in its last meeting.

“At its last rate meeting the Bank of Canada raised interest rates by 50 basis points which was in line with expectations, however the statement suggested more aggressive hikes were likely, due to the risks of elevated CPI becoming entrenched,” Mr Hewson said.

In May, Canada’s annual rate of inflation jumped to 7.7 per cent from 6.8 per cent in April “which suggests that the Bank of Canada will act again with another big rise 75 basis points, pushing the headline rate to 2.25 per cent,” Mr. Hewson said.

On the corporate side, Canadian investors will get results from Cogeco Inc. after the close of trading.

Elsewhere, Rogers Communications Inc. says it will credit customers with the equivalent of five days of service in the wake of Friday’s massive outage.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.68 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.97 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.66 per cent and 0.31 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.54 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.22 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices moved higher after the previous session’s losses.

The day range on Brent is US$98.30 to US$101.15. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$93.67 to US$97.37. Both benchmarks finished below US$100 a barrel on Tuesday.

“I remain skeptical that oil prices will move materially lower from here,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

“The forward futures remain heavily in backwardation on both Brent and WTI, indicating real-world supplies remain tighter than Elon Musk’s wallet.”

He added OPEC’s latest forecast suggests a supply-demand deficit from its members will continue through 2023.

“The price action still appears to be a disconnect between the speculative world, and the real world, although I don’t discount more downside losses in the short term,” he said.

Renewed worries about the impact of COVID-19 restrictions in China have weighed on crude prices through the early part of this week.

Later Wednesday morning, the U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly inventory figures. Analysts are expected to see a drop in crude and gasoline stocks, although numbers from the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday showed a 4.8-million-barrel increase in crude inventories.

In other commodities, spot gold was flat at US$1,725.84 per ounce, after touching US$1,721.98 earlier in the session, its weakest since late-September. U.S. gold futures slid 0.1 per cent to US$1,723.60.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was trading modestly firmer ahead of another expected rate increase from the Bank of Canada.

The day range on the loonie is 76.71 US cents to 76.92 US cents.

The Bank of Canada’s rate announcement is due at 10 a.m. ET. Economists are forecasting an outsized increase of 75 basis points. That would be the biggest increase since 1998.

“May CPI growth at 7.7% (y/y) is running well above the Bank’s April forecast of 5.8 per cent in Q2,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“And 60 per cent of the prices tracked by the measure are growing above the BoC’s 1-per-cent to 3-per-cent target range by our count. Worryingly, those higher price readings are beginning to seep into longer run inflation expectations.”

He said most businesses and consumers expect inflation to moderate in the next two or three years but the share expecting it to last longer is also edging higher.

“An unhinging of longer-run inflation expectations from the BoC’s targets would disrupt decades of effective inflation-targeting monetary policy,” Mr. Cole said. “It would also require much larger and more damaging interest rate hikes to reverse.”

On world markets, the euro was still hovering just above parity with the U.S. dollar.

The euro was down 0.2 per cent on the day at US$1.00375 early Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, it had dropped as low as $1.00005 on the most widely used Electronic Broking Services’ (EBS) dealing platform, according to Reuters.

Britain’s pound was up 0.2 per cent versus the greenback at US$1.19055.

The Australian dollar, often viewed as a gauge of risk appetite, was up 0.2% at US$0.67700.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was slightly higher at 2.961 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Twitter Inc sued Elon Musk on Tuesday for violating his US$44-billion deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order the world’s richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share. “Musk apparently believes that he - unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law - is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away,” said the complaint.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s census household data for 2021

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for June.

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement and monetary policy report (with press conference to follow).

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget balance for June.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press