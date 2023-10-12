Birchcliff Energy BIR-T stock started to regain a bit of momentum this fall on the back of surging natural gas prices. On a recent pullback, insiders reported buying shares in the public market. On Oct. 5, chief executive officer and chairman Jeffery Tonken bought 2,800 shares at $7.31. President and chief operating officer Chris Carlsen was also buying, picking up 2,700 common shares at $7.41. Senior officer Theo van der Werken was the biggest buyer, acquiring 6,878 common shares at $7.28. Finally, another insider also bought 3,394 common shares.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

