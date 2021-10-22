ValOre Metal Corp.’s flagship asset is the Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements project in Brazil. The stock broke out of its 6-month trading range late summer after drilling news. Both the CEO and CFO bought as the stock rallied. In fact, from Aug. 27 to Sept. 17, chairman and chief executive officer James Paterson bought 493,333 common shares at an average price of 32 cents. On Sept. 16, chief financial officer Robert Scott bought 70,500 shares at an average price of $0.40. ValOre’s assets also include a uranium property in Nunavut.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

