The gap between the 12-month forward earnings yield on the S&P 500 and the 10-year U.S. Treasury note has plunged all the way to below 100 basis points - a full percentage point - as of the start of this week.

That’s a two-decade low, and the implications are enormous. Here’s why.

This difference, also called the “Equity Risk Premium,” helps decipher how expensive equities are vis-à-vis government bonds. The lower the premium, the lower the margin of safety in stocks, ergo underperformance in equities vs. debt over a 12-month horizon. The last time the equity risk premium shrank to a level lower than this was during the dot-com bubble when the overvalued S&P 500 hit a high of 1,527 in March of 2000, only to correct by 49% to a level of 777, over the next two years.

One of the first questions that comes to an investor’s mind is what would mean reversion imply in this case? We ran a few scenarios to see what it would take to regress to the last 20 years’ average of 3.3% or to an average of 2.5% if we were to include dot-com era lows (which is an outlier in our opinion).

In either case, we are far away from the average levels. In order to revert to the two-decade average of 3.3%, the 10-year U.S. T-note yield would need to plunge all the way to 1.5% (assuming S&P 500 price and earnings expectations hold constant) or to 2.5% if we include dot-com lows. Currently, it’s hovering near 4%.

Alternatively, earnings per share should go up to US$320 (about a 46% upward move), or the S&P 500 price has to correct down to and the 3,000 level, all other things being equal. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 was near 4,500.

In a world driven by investor emotions and the Fed’s actions, we expect it to be a combination of a pullback in Treasury yields and a price correction in the S&P 500.

To further estimate expected returns in these scenarios, we back-tested for forward-looking returns by S&P 500 and Treasuries consistent with different levels of the equity risk premium.

At the current level of risk premia - with the equity-risk premium set at between zero and 1% - the Bloomberg U.S. Treasuries index has generated an average 12-month forward positive return of roughly +13% and has been up 100% of the time, over the last 20 years. Even if we were to include history between 1997-2002 (dot-com boom and bust), Treasury market returns have averaged almost +7% in the ensuing 12 months and provided positive returns almost 80% of the time. The equity market performance, on the other hand, has been dismal with an average ~2.3% down move with positive returns seen only ~26% of the time in the past two decades. The numbers don’t change much with or without the inclusion of the dot-com bubble and bust in the early 2000s.

Bottom line: mean-reversion of the Equity Risk Premium tells us that both bond yields and equity prices need to adjust lower in coming months, quarters, and maybe even years. This means asset allocators should be taking profits in the overpriced equity market and placing the proceeds in oversold Treasury notes and bonds.

David Rosenberg is founder of Rosenberg Research, and author of the daily economic report, Breakfast with Dave. Bhawana Chhabra is senior market strategist with the firm.

