Equities

Wall Street futures slid early Wednesday with all eyes on the Federal Reserve, which makes its latest interest rate decision later in the day. Major European markets were modestly positive. TSX futures were in the red.

Futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes were all down in early trading. All three managed solid gains on Tuesday, adding more than 1 per cent to close out a winning month. The S&P 500 managed its first January increase since 2019, gaining 6.2 per cent, while the Nasdaq jumped 10.7 per cent for the month. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 7.1 per cent in its biggest monthly gain since November 2020.

Wednesday will see the Fed’s latest policy announcement. Markets are widely expecting a quarter point rate increase. Traders will be watching for signals about what’s coming next and whether the central bank is nearing a pause in its tightening campaign. A week ago, the Bank of Canada hiked by 25 basis points and became the first major central bank to signal a break after eight consecutive rate increases.

“While Fed officials have insisted that rates will stay high for some time to come, the markets simply don’t believe them, especially when several key inflation indicators have shown that prices are still coming down on a steady trajectory,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said in a note.

“This is what makes today’s [Fed chair Jerome] Powell press conference such a tricky proposition when it comes to market positioning,” he said. “The danger for the Fed is in allowing the market to continue to think that rates are likely to come down this year, which in turn could see inflation take off again, especially with the labour market being as tight as it is.”

The rate decision is due at 2 p.m. ET and will be followed by a news conference.

Meanwhile, earnings continue to pour in on both sides of the border.

On Wall Street, Facebook parent Meta reports after the close of trading.

Shares of Snapchat-parent Snap were down more than 14 per cent in premarket trading after the social media company swung to a loss in the latest quarter. The company also warned that revenue in the current quarter could fall by as much as 10 per cent amid a weaker economy and rising competition. Snap’s net loss was US$288-million during the quarter, versus net income of US$23-million the previous year. It reported adjusted earnings per share of 14 US cents, beating Wall Street estimates of 11 US cents. The results were released after Tuesday close.

In Canada, Montreal-based CGI reports before the start of trading.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., meanwhile, says it earned $1.27-billion or $1.36 a share in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $532-million or 74 cents in the same period of 2021. The company reported revenue of $2.46-billion, up 21 per cent from a year earlier.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.28 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.14 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were both up 0.09 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.07 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.05 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices wavered as traders await the outcome of the Fed’s latest policy meeting as well as a decision from OPEC+ on output.

The day range on Brent was US$85.25 to US$86.21 in the early premarket. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$78.83 to US$79.73.

“The oil market is awaiting a couple of major events, both the FOMC decision and the OPEC+ meeting on output,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

Members of OPEC+’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee are scheduled to meet virtually today. The group is expected to recommend keeping current output levels unchanged.

Reuters reports that OPEC’s oil output fell in January, as Iraqi exports dropped and Nigeria’s output did not recover, with the 10 OPEC members pumping 920,000 barrels per day (bpd) below their targeted volumes under the OPEC+ agreement. The shortfall was bigger than the deficit of 780,000 bpd in December.

Later in the day, markets will get weekly U.S. inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. An earlier report from the American Petroleum Institute showed crude stocks rose about 6.3 million barrels last week, more than markets had been expecting.

Meanwhile, gold prices were down as traders await the Fed decision.

Spot gold was 0.2 per cent lower at US$1,924.26 per ounce by early Wednesday morning, after falling to its lowest since Jan. 19 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,939.70.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was steady, trading around 75 US cents early Wednesday morning, while its U.S. counterpart slid against a group of world counterparts ahead of this afternoon’s Fed policy decision.

The day range on the loonie was 75.03 US cents to 75.26 US cents in the early premarket period.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due Wednesday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six major peers, fell 0.15 per cent to 101.96 by Wednesday morning. It also slipped in the previous session, in part because of a report showing U.S. labour costs had increased in the fourth quarter at their slowest pace in a year, Reuters reported.

The euro was up 0.2 per cent at US$1.0885 as traders await Thursday’s rate decision from the European Central Bank, while Britain’s pound was flat at US$1.2320.

More company news

Intel Corp said that it had made broad cuts to employee and executive pay, a week after the company issued a lower-than-expected sales forecast driven by a loss of market share to rivals and a PC market downturn. The reductions will range from 5 per cent of base pay for mid-level employees to as much as 25% for Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger, while the company’s hourly workforce’s pay will not be cut, said a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Economic news

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for January.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canadian S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for December.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement with chair Jerome Powell’s press briefing to follow.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press