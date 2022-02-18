Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

After “solid” results in the fourth quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, National Bank Financial analyst Vishal Shreedhar expects Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd. (CTC.A-T) to continue to execute at a pre-pandemic level.

“CTC’s shares remain discounted given investor concerns regarding slowing post-pandemic growth. Though we anticipate moderating growth, we expect performance to remain above 2019 levels,” he said in a research note. “On a quarter-to-date basis (Q1/22), management noted healthy consumer demand in retail and in financial services (focus is on growing receivables/credit card holders).”

Mr. Shreedhar was one of several equity analysts on the Street to raise their target prices for shares of the retailer on Friday, a day after its earnings release, which sent it up 2.3 per cent in Toronto.

Canadian Tire’s revenue jumps in busy holiday season as e-commerce sales continue to grow

Canadian Tire reported adjusted earnings per share of $8.42, 2 cents higher than the same period a year ago and easily beating the $6.70 estimate of both the analyst and the Street. Consolidated revenue rose to $5.138-billion from $4.875-million a year ago, also topping Mr. Shreedhar’s projection ($4.851-billion) as same-store sales growth exceeded expectations across all of its banners.

Emphasizing continued growth in e-commerce and its Triangle loyalty programs and seeing its supply chain “well managed,” he raised his target to $231 from $221, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average on the Street is $232.70.

Other analysts making target adjustments include:

* Canaccord Genuity’s Luke Hannan to $222 from $218 with a “hold” rating.

“The company’s investment in broadening its Triangle Rewards program has been paying off,” said Mr. Hannan. “Average basket size for members is roughly 30 per cent higher than nonmembers, with more than half of members engaging Canadian Tire across its multiple banners. Members of the 2021 cohort skew younger, leading to millennials becoming a larger portion of Canadian Tire’s customer base. We expect the company will continue to leverage insights gained from its rewards program to drive customer re-engagement, driving higher customer lifetime values from members that otherwise may have only engaged with Canadian Tire brands seldomly in the past.”

* CIBC World Markets’ Mark Petrie to $244 from $234 with an “outperformer” rating.

* RBC’s Irene Nattel to $260 from $255 with an “outperform” rating.

* TD Securities’ Brian Morrison to $250 from $240 with a “buy” rating.

=====

Conversely, after a “slightly light” performance to end the 2021 fiscal year, Mr. Shreedhar lowered his target for MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T), expecting its first quarter to be hurt by the return of COVID-19-related restrictions.

However, he does see the fast food operator’s recovery remaining “intact despite near-term headwinds.”

“Management indicated that its focus continues to shift back to longer-term growth; sales are back to pre-pandemic levels for many of the brands and progressing in the right direction for others,” he said. “MTY saw solid recovery, particularly in casual dining, with revenues up by 36 per cent year-over-year. By location, malls and office tower restaurants had significant improvement, with revenues up by 41 per cent and 58 per cent respectively.

“Renewed government restrictions (Omicron) in Q1/F22 will likely hamper momentum, particularly in ON and QC. That said, we think Omicron-related impacts will be transient. Looking ahead (beyond Q1/F22), we continue to anticipate solid recovery, particularly in casual dining; tapering momentum at Papa Murphy’s is expected to serve as a partial negative offset in the interim.”

Shares of the Montreal-based company, which operates a large group of brands including Thai Express and Country Style, fell 2.5 per cent on Thursday following its premarket earnings release. It reported revenue of $146-million, up from $127-million during the same period a year ago but above below Mr. Shreedhar’s $153-million estimate. Adjusted EBITDA of $42.8-million rose from $35.2-million but missed both the analyst’s $43.2-million estimate and the consensus projection of $46.6-million.

“Management indicated labour challenges across its network as well as supply chain disruptions,” he said. “We anticipate that these pressures will continue, although we consider them to be manageable to a large extent. To offset inflationary pressures, MTY continues to implement price increases. Given that MTY is a franchisor, we consider inflation to be favourable if it is accepted by consumers.

“Management indicated that it has seen an increase in M&A deal flow. That said, management suggested that it will continue to take a disciplined approach to M&A (likely mid-sized deals). Balance sheet leverage is accommodative with net debt to EBITDA of 2.2 times.”

Keeping an “outperform” rating, Mr. Shreedhar cut his target for MTY shares to $70 from $75. The average is $69.06.

Elsewhere, CIBC’s John Zamparo cut his target to $76 from $84 with an “outperformer” rating, while RBC’s Sabahat Khan raised his target to $66 from $62 with a “sector perform” rating.

=====

Citing “reduced return expectations” after its 2022 guidance missed his forecast, Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki lowered Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T) to “hold” from “buy.”

After the bell on Thursday, Superior Plus reported fourth-quarter 2021 results that fell largely in line with the analyst’s estimates. Revenue rose 47 per cent year-over-year to $824.9-million, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization slid 1 per cent to $142.2-million.

“These results reflected warm U.S, weather and a reduced CEWS contribution, which kept fourth-quarter EBITDA just below the prior-year figure of $144.1 million,” said Mr. Bereznicki. “Superior deployed net capital of $59.6-million in Q4/21 to exit the quarter with in-line net debt of $1.6-billion.”

With the results, Superior issued 2022 EBITDA guidance of $410- to $450-million, which fell below both the analyst’s $470-million estimate and the consensus forecast of $479-million.

“This guidance assumes a Q2/21 Kamps closing and no contribution from future acquisitions (in line with our modelling although we believe higher-end Street estimates likely assume prospective acquisitions), said Mr. Bereznicki. “Superior intends to deploy additional acquisition capital of $200 to $300-million this year and is increasing its targeted leverage range to 3.5 times to 4.0 times EBITDA as it executes on its five-year growth plan.:

After lowering his 2022 and 2023 earnings projections to account for the release, he cut his rating for its shares and his target to $14.50 from $16.50. The average on the Street is $15.67.

=====

Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar expects Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-N, NTR-T) to see the benefits of strength in fertilizer pricing continuing in 2022 and projects upside in potash volumes.

Shares of Saskatoon-based Nutrien, which is the world’s biggest fertilizer company, rose 2.9 per cent on Thursday in response to an upbeat profit forecast for the year.

Benefitting from robust global demand, it is forecasting annual adjusted earnings per share between US$10.20 and US$11.80, above the consensus forecast of US$9.46 per share. It expects to sell 13.7 million to 14.3 million tons of potash this year, up from its record 13.6 million last year.

Nutrien bumps up potash production as rival copes with Belarus sanctions

“Our three key takeaways from the call: (1) The company anticipates constructive ag fundamentals, entering 2022 with significantly higher NPK prices,” said Mr. Juvekar. “NTR expects overall higher prices in 2022, e.g., the midpoint of Potash segment guidance implies prices up $200 per ton year-over-year based on similar cost profile. Retail EBITDA was indicated down 9 per cent year-over-year at midpoint due to higher costs and some demand pulled forward from 1Q22 in to 4Q21. (2) NTR again highlighted 4 million tons of additional flexible potash capacity, some of which could be brought online if the situation in Belarus persists. The company is likely to be conservative to avoid having to backtrack production increases. (3) On 2022 capital allocation, NTR plans to invest $1-billion in growth projects, including targeted Retail growth in the Brazilian market and Nitrogen brownfield expansions for environmentally efficient capacity (0.5 million tons). NTR plans to allocate $2-billion to share repurchases in 2022.

With its volume guidance and “continued strong” nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) prices, the analyst raised his financial expectations through 2024, leading him to increase his target for Nutrien shares to US$89 from US$84 with a “buy” recommendation. The average target is US$85.49.

“Our Buy rating on the shares reflects: 1) Segment diversification by fertilizer, and large exposure to the historically stable nitrogen fertilizer industry. 2) Retail segment, which provides additional earnings stability against the more cyclical fertilizer segments. The Retail segment continues to be an area of growth for NTR, especially its online platform. 3) Emphasis on shareholder return through both dividends and share repurchases. Management has proven itself to be effective capital decision makers, and has successfully executed and integrated M&A as well,” said Mr. Juvekar.

Others making target changes include:

* CIBC World Markets’ Jacob Bout to US$89 from US$86 with an “outperformer” rating.

* Berenberg’s Adrien Tamagno to US$90 from US$83 with a “buy” rating.

=====

After revealing a plan to transform its stake in the Hod Maden project in Turkey into a flagship gold stream through the creation of a junior developer, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Josh Wolfson upgraded Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND-N, SSL-T) to “sector perform” from “underperform.”

Before the bell on Thursday, the Vancouver-based company announced a deal to convert its 30-per-cent in Hod Maden into a new copper entity through a complex reverse takeover with Royalty North Partners Ltd. (RNP-X).

“SAND will RTO its Hod Maden 30-per-cent operating interest, its 25-per-cent equity interest in Entree Resources, and $10-million in cash,” said Mr. Wolfson. “In exchange, it will receive a 20-per-cent Hod Maden gold stream, a $95-million debenture, and a 34-per-cent equity interest in Horizon Copper. An intangible benefit from the transaction SAND highlights is that Horizon Copper would enable the company to gain a strategic partner, where the two parties could collaborate on sourcing base metal assets financed via precious metals stream output.

“Historically, SAND’s 30-per-cent operating interest in Hod Maden was a significant overhang to its valuation, now somewhat resolved. Under this structure, SAND was exposed to capital/operating cost risks, while the valuation of development assets (0.6 times ) is a sizable discount to SAND’s core royalty business (1.5 times). This transaction eliminates SAND’s direct operating exposure to the asset and cleans up its financial outlook. However, counterparty risk is elevated and minor changes to concentration risk are realized (to 31% exposure now from 37% prior).”

Mr. Wolfson estimates the transaction yields net asset value (NAV) downside of 14 per cent at spot pricing, however he thinks “fair market value for SAND is a net positive.”

“On an asset level basis, we calculate the transaction reduces SAND’s NAV for its interests by 30 per cent, while the fair market value of these interests would typically increase by 10 per cent, contingent upon gold price assumptions and specific market multiples, while excluding new counterparty risks,” he said.

“In our view, risks for Horizon Copper at the outset are elevated, while equity financings and acquisitions could improve this. Horizon Copper will maintain $33-million in cash upon RTO closing, a requirement to fund its Hod Maden initial capital requirement of $93-million, and a debenture liability of $95-million. It will also maintain a 20-per-cent stream liability payable to SAND upon production commencement, and will receive cash flow from Hod Maden as dividends under the discretion of its 70-per-cent majority partner.”

He raised his target for Sandstorm shares to US$7 from US$6.50, below the US$9.77 average.

Elsewhere, National Bank Financial’s Shane Nagle raised his target to $10 from $9.50 with an “outperform” rating.

“With conversion of its interest in Hod Maden to a stream, development/capital inflation risk is greatly reduced, and we expected a re-rate towards normalized multiples relative to peers as the asset achieves certain development milestones in the coming quarters,” he said.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* CIBC World Markets analyst Sumayya Syed raised her Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CHP.UN-T) target to $15.75 from $15.50, below the $16.03 average, with a “neutral” rating.

* Ms. Syed cut his Summit Industrial Income Real Estate Investment Trust (SMU.UN-T) target to $24 from $24.50. The average is $25.23, while Desjardins’ Michael Markidis raised his target by $1 to $25 with a “buy” rating.

* With the release of in-line fourth-quarter results and pointing to a reported agreement with Brookfield Asset Management to bid on U.K.-based regional aircraft lessor Falko Regional Aircraft, National Bank’s Cameron Doerksen raised his Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T) target to $4.65 from $4.30 with a “sector perform” rating. Others making changes include: CIBC’s Kevin Chiang to $6 from $5.50 with an “outperformer” rating and Canaccord Genuity’s Matthew Lee to $6 from $5.75 with a “buy” rating. The average is $5.46.

“We are encouraged by the positive trends for Chorus Aviation, especially on the improving outlook for the leasing segment. Potential M&A could also offer upside for the stock. However, we do not find the stock’s current valuation overly compelling,” said Mr. Doerksen.

* RBC Dominion Securities’s Geoffrey Kwan raised his Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) target to $56 from $54, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $52.71.

* CIBC’s Paul Holden raised his IA Financial Corp. (IAG-T) target to $88 from $84 with an “outperformer” rating, while Canaccord’s Scott Chan increased his target to $91 from $89.50 with a “buy” recommendation and Desjardins Securities’ Doug Young moved his target to $88 from $85 with a “buy” rating. The average is $91.89.

“IAG reported a Q4 core EPS miss that did fall within their guidance range,” said Mr. Chan. “Overall, solid growth trends continue and was mainly impacted by elevated expenses and a higher tax rate. More importantly, IAG provided: (1) 2022 guidance metrics that were generally ahead of consensus; and (2) expects near-neutral to favourable impact on several important core operational metrics on 2023 IFRS 17 transition (await further updates throughout the year).”

* TD Securities analyst Aaron Bilkoski cut his Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T) target to $7 from $6.50, remaining below the $7.24 average, with a “buy” rating.

* Mr. Bilkoski raised his Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T) target to $14.50 from $14, maintaining a “buy” rating. The average is $13.91.

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson increased his target for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (KMP.UN-T) to $26 from $25.50, keeping an “outperformer” rating, while Desjardins’ Michael Markidis cut his target to $26 from $26.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $25.85.

“KMP’s 4Q21 results were a touch light of expectations. The demand side of the equation remains robust; however, management is sounding a cautious tone with respect to the potential near-term impact of expense inflation on profitability. This, combined with the modestly dilutive impact of the recent equity offering, has been reflected in our revised FFOPU estimates,” said Mr. Markidis.

* Mr. Wilkinson bumped up his target for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (MRG.UN-T) to $23 from $22 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $21.40.

* CIBC’s Bryce Adams raised his Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T) target to $13, exceeding the $12.45 average, from $11 with a “neutral” rating.

* Seeing “more upside” as its “predictable performance continues,” National Bank’s Maxim Sytchev increased his target for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T) to $30 from $27 with an “outperform” rating. Elsewhere, CIBC raised its target to $23 from $22 with a “neutral” rating, while Canaccord’s Yuri Lynk moved his target to $29 from $28 with a “buy” rating. The average is $25.50.

“Management continues to execute, and with midpoint of FCF generation in 2022, we could be looking at FCF yield of 11 per cent on Enterprise Value,” said Mr. Sytchev. “While some are still trying to figure out if certain portions of the market should be trading at 20 times revenue or 15 times, we have a deep value name that despite being less reliant on oil, is obviously benefiting from much stronger oil sands’ coffers.”

* CIBC’s Hamir Patel raised his Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) target to $2 from $2.25 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $2.75.