Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

HEXO Corp.’s (HEXO-T) strategic partnership with Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY-T) is a positive move for its shareholders, according to ATB Capital Markets analyst Frederico Gomes.

Believing “it materially de-risks the company’s balance sheet, removes the going concern overhang on the stock, and provides additional liquidity to execute ‘The Path Forward’ plan,” he raised his rating for Hexo shares to “sector perform” from “underperform.”

On Thursday, shares of Ottawa-based Hexo jumped 4.1 per cent after the premarket announcement of the deal, which sees Tilray agree to buy $211-million of its debt from HT Investments MA LLC, a fund run by New Jersey investment management firm High Trail Capital. Tilray will have the rights to convert its notes into common shares based on an initial price of 90 cents a share, bringing its ownership in Hexo to about 37 per cent.

“HEXO would gain access to US$80-million in cash that is currently restricted on its balance sheet. In addition, HEXO entered into a standby commitment with KAOS Capital (private, NR) for an equity backstop of up to $180-million (subscription of $5-million of common shares per month over a period of 36 months, to be issued at a 10-per-cent discount to the 20-day VWAP [volume-weighted average price] at the time the demand is made),” said Mr. Gomes.

“The companies expect up to C$50-million in savings over the next two years, to be equally split. These savings would come through cultivation and processing services, certain cannabis 2.0 products, and establishing a joint venture to provide services to both companies (e.g. procurement, distribution, transportation, insurance).”

The analyst thinks the deal de-risks Hexo’s outlook. That led him to raise his target for Hexo shares to $1.10 from 80 cents. The average on the Street is $1.45.

“Overall, we view the strategic alliance as a positive step with two of the leading Canadian LPs looking for potential economies of scale in key areas of their operations, and evidence that the sector needs to consolidate,” he said. “However, we remain cautious considering that, historically, larger LPs have struggled to realize scale benefits and compete with smaller LPs; larger LPs, including TLRY and HEXO, continue to lose market share. Our thesis for the overall sector remains that consolidation will take over two years to happen; meanwhile, we view LPs struggling due to competition and pricing pressure.

“TLRY’s potential ownership of 37 per cent of HEXO’s basic common shares falls short of a combination, but nothing in the agreement impedes TLRY from acquiring a controlling position in HEXO. We believe that, if successful, the alliance could lead to an even closer relationship between the two companies.”

Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley called the alliance “mutually beneficial,” leading him to upgrade both companies “largely on valuation given the sizable share price declines as of late.”

He moved Hexo to “speculative buy” from “hold” with a $1.25 target, up from $1.

“Given that HEXO has seen its share price decline by 30 per cent since reporting FQ1 and with potential increased flexibility in managing its convertible notes, we are also upgrading HEXO on valuation,” he said.

Mr. Bottomley also raised Tilray to “buy” from “hold” with a US$9 target (unchanged), which exceeds the US$8.65 average.

“With shares of TLRY coming off by more than 25 per cent since its FQ2 reporting, we believe pressure on the stock is overdone as of late, and we are upgrading our recommendation,” he said.

While he still sees “big upside” potential for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC-T), National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev says his “confidence of getting there is still foggy.”

“One is still buying an Excel model when looking at SNC,” he said after the Montreal-based firm reported quarterly results that it acknowledged were “messy.”

“Management presented $300-million of (potential) cumulative losses as the worst-case scenario, in which another strain of COVID emerges, inflation/supply chain issues continue to escalate, etc,” the analyst added. “While the number appears large, let’s not forget that cumulative losses in LSTK have amounted to $1.2-billion (on EBIT) over the last three years.

“Due to percentage of completion accounting, when provisions get taken in a particular quarter, they have to be cumulative in nature; cash profile on LSTK project stipulates further outflows even though Consulting will marginally outweigh that dynamic. Versus FCF inflection arriving in 2022, this dynamic gets pushed by at least another year. Very disappointing.”

Calling it a “brutal end to the year,” Mr. Sytchev cut his target to $42 from $44, maintaining an “outperform” rating. The average is $41.

“If one is long the shares, we think it makes sense to see this through until we get into the consulting transition,” he said. “If one is observing from the sidelines, there is no need to buy given the level of uncertainty. With all the COVID impacts, we suspect Q1/22E will not be stellar either. This is a rightfully frustrating situation that only fits the most patient investors.”

Others making changes include:

* RBC’s Sabahat Khan to $37 from $39 with an “outperform” rating

* CIBC’s Jacob Bout to $37 from $40 with an “outperformer” rating.

A day after its first-quarter results largely fell in line with the Street’s expectations, Veritas Research analyst Nigel D’Souza raised his rating for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T) to “reduce” from “sell” with a $100 target, which sits below the $110.45 average.

Analysts making target changes include:

* RBC Dominion Securities’ Darko Mihelic to $113 from $104 with a “sector perform” rating.

“TD’s Q1/22 results were relatively in-line with our forecast though its results generally lagged peers with respect to revenue on both sides of the border. We believe TD’s relative performance can improve with higher rates and higher consumer activity. We increase our 2023 estimates for the First Horizon acquisition,” he said.

* Desjardins Securities’ Doug Young to $113 from $110 with a “buy” rating.

“Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings were above our estimate, and while the beat wasn’t as big vs peers, TD has a smaller capital markets business, which is what drove the vast majority of outperformance this quarter for the banks. And, we get less excited about capital markets beats. We revised our estimates (includes a contribution from First Horizon in FY23), increased our target price,” said Mr. Young.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Scott Chan to $106 from $110.50 with a “hold” rating.

Despite its shares falling 5.9 per cent on Thursday following the release of its third-quarter financial results, National Bank Financial analyst John Shao maintained his bullish view on Tecsys Inc. (TCS-T), pointing to its “strong pipeline, steady execution, the partnership opportunities and continued tailwind in the supply chain industry.”

After the bell on Wednesday, the Montreal-based supply chain management software as a service company reported revenue of $35.4-million, narrowly missing Mr. Shao’s $35.8-million estimate but in line the $35.2-million consensus on the Street. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $2.7-million was below projections ($3.0-million and $2.9-million, respectively).

“Tecsys reported what we consider an essentially in-line quarter,” the analyst. “In our view, those in-line results coupled with the unfavourable sentiment towards tech names these days largely explained why the stock was down [Thursday]. However, if we look beyond face value and consider the headwinds from Omicron and a weak U.S. dollar, we believe these results were decent, especially for a shorter quarter care of the peak of Omicron and the holidays in December. On a constant currency basis, total revenue should be approximately $1.7-million higher to $37.1-million while adj. EBITDA should be $1.6-million higher to $4.3-million, both of which were above our previous FX-neutral estimates. When it comes to the growth driver, both SaaS revenue and SaaS bookings remained solid, and if we consider the post-quarter win of a new IDN client, we believe SaaS bookings are tracking well to our estimated $5-million in H2.”

Mr. Shao now expects a re-acceleration in the pace of growth, seeing SaaS as the main driver but also “partnerships to play an increasingly important role in the ecosystem.”

Maintaining an “outperform” rating, he cut his target for Tecsys shares to $55 from $65, acknowledging “the recent pullback in the tech sector has unfavourably impacted the valuation on this name despite the opportunities ahead.” The average on the Street is $56.60.

“Time has allowed Tecsys to scale and expand its platform into a growing logistics powerhouse within the healthcare vertical,” the analyst said. “That fortification along with growth initiatives that include strategic and operational investments and acquisitions are putting Tecsys in a position to scale into broader markets. We believe Tecsys is on the cusp of scaling into a bigger company. We maintain our Outperform rating given the strong pipeline and the Company’s leadership in the supply chain execution market.”

A group of equity analysts on the Street raised their target prices for shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN-N, TCN-T) following its release of better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2021 results and guidance for the current fiscal year.

“TCN’s 4Q21 results were strong across the board, with higher fee income generating a quarterly beat,” said RBC Dominion Securities’ Brad Heffern. “2022 guidance was above consensus, making TCN the first SFR reporter to pull that off. A new 2024 core funds from operations per share target demonstrates that high growth isn’t just a 2021-2022 phenomenon, with existing loss to lease, higher fee income and acquisition accretion all contributing significantly. A potential recapitalization of the U.S. multifamily assets also represent a possible 2H22 catalyst.”

Keeping an “outperform” rating, Mr. Heffern increased his target to US$18 from US$17. The average is US$16.69.

Others making changes include:

* Canaccord’s Christopher Koutsikaloudis to US$17 from US$16.75 with a “buy” rating.

“Tricon Residential (Tricon) reported solid financial and operating results for Q4/21 which highlight the extremely strong fundamentals for single-family rental housing (SFR) in U.S. Sunbelt markets, in our view, as well the company’s success in growing its base of asset management fees,” he said. “While operating at lower leverage was a drag on cash flow per share in the quarter, same-property NOI rose 10.3 per cent year-over-year and rental rates on new leases were 19.1 per cent above the previous rental rates. Solid quarterly results capped off an exceptionally active year for Tricon, which included growing its third-party assets under management from $2.9 billion in 2020 to $6.8 billion, completing a US IPO, and acquiring 6,574 homes in its SFR portfolio. In addition, the company has made meaningful progress towards reducing leverage, with net debt-to-assets declining from 55.3 per cent at the end of 2020 to 34.9 per cent currently.”

* CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson to $22 from $21 with an “outperformer” rating.

* KBW’s Jade Rahmani to US$17.50 from US$16.75 with an “outperform” rating.

In other analyst actions:

* “Expecting more turbulence ahead,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Fairbairn lowered Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR-T) to “hold” from “speculative buy” with a $2.50 target, down from $3.25. The average is $3.53.

“We are lowering our target price ... and reducing our rating to HOLD from Spec Buy following a flurry of recent news from AR (2021 results, 2022 guidance, updated tech. reports, exploration update, and equity raise),” he said. “In our view, the news underscored the long-term value that remains in AR’s large portfolio of projects, but sacrificed near-term profitability and highlighted upcoming turbulence at several operating mines. This, along with continued leadership uncertainty and a (now larger) funding gap to finish the Magino build, presents challenges to overcome before the market gives AR full credit for its portfolio, in our view.”

* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Walter Spracklin cut his target for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND-T) to $52 from $56 with a “sector perform” rating. Others making changes include: National Ban Financial’s Endri Leno to $49.50 from $49 with a “sector perform” rating and CIBC World Markets’ Kevin Chiang to $56 from $54 with a “neutral” rating. The average on the Street is $53.08.

“While, in our view, AND is a well-run healthcare logistics/transport market-leader in Canada, the current valuation appropriately reflects our concerns (Canadian pharma industry outlook, limited/transitory Covid-19 vaccine opportunity, etc.) and what we like (well-run, strong margins),” said Mr. Leno.

* CIBC’s Krista Friesen cut her Autocanada Inc. (ACQ-T) target to $46, below the $57.51 average, from $49 with an “outperformer” rating, while National Bank Financial’s Maxim Sytchev reduced his target to $52 from $59 with an “outperform” recommendation.

“We don’t know when the chip shortage will fully abate and how the buying behaviour will evolve on the used side of things given the pricing dynamic; but we think over the next 6-9 months, the bear thesis around used pricing collapse does not appear to be in the cards,” said Mr. Sytchev. “Another question to consider is whether investors are privileging now “experience” (i.e., travel, dining out, etc.) vs. ‘things’ (like cars) stocks. More importantly, in our view, is ACQ’s margin / productive metrics convergence with the U.S. peers while not benefitting from ability to charge above MRSP on New. The turnaround dynamic is taking hold while M&A / NCIB optionality should provide further impetus. We like the story at this pricing level. We reiterate Outperform rating (but compress the forward multiple to 7 times EV/EBITDA from 8 times to account for any unforeseen and more rapid used pricing declines in order to stay grounded when it comes to potential upside).”

* Ms. Friesen lowered her target for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T) to $14, below the $15.56 average, from $16 with an “outperformer” rating.

* JP Morgan analyst Phil Gresh raised his Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T) to $67 from $66 with a “neutral” rating, while Desjardins Securities’ Justin Bouchard hiked his target to $85 from $75 with a “buy” rating. The average is $72.59.

“If there’s anything that’s certain, it’s that CNQ is firing on all cylinders,” said Mr. Bouchard. “The company posted another strong quarter and announced a massive increase to the dividend. It’s doing a bit of everything—net debt is going lower, shareholders are getting rewarded and capex spend/production growth is modest. But tougher questions are on the horizon. What is the appropriate debt level? Is the stock price reaching levels that challenge the formulaic approach to buybacks? Are special dividends in the cards?”

* CIBC’s Hamir Patel lowered his Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T) target to $6 from $7, below the $6.90 average, with a “neutral” rating.

* RBC’s Michael Harvey increased his Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T) target to $12 from $11 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $11.27.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Matt Bottomley cut his Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CURA-CN) target to $15.50 from $18 with a “buy” rating. The average is $23.30.

“After lowering our near-term estimates for CURA’s softened 2022 outlook and adding another 50 basis points premium to our overall SOTP discount rate to account for continued macro-level headwinds to start 2022, we are lowering our PT,” he said.

* Coming off research restriction following its $30-million of public offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures, National Bank Financial’s Ryan Li cut his Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD-T) target to $4.25 from $4.50 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $3.94.

“Despite recent underperformance and uncertainty associated with the shifting business model, we highlight that management has executed successfully against plans in the past. Goodfood is still predominantly a meal-kit business, which has been proven to be profitable (this business remains stable),” said Mr. Li. “The focus with on-demand and grocery provide credible drivers to grow sales/earnings over the medium term; however, investors will require sustained traction with revenue and margin improvement in addition to a reduction in cash burn over the coming quarters.”

* Canaccord Genuity’s Carey MacRury raised his Iamgold Corp. (IMG-T) target to $4 from $3.50 with a “hold” rating. The average is $3.89.

“IAMGOLD reported Q4 EBITDA and EPS beats, largely attributable to lower G&A, exploration expenses, and taxes,” he said. “Production was pre-released while costs and capex were in line. Despite the quarterly beat, we would like to see further progress on the Côté Gold project and see what moves, if any, the company plans to undertake to boost its available liquidity, and as it looks for a new CEO, before becoming more constructive on the stock. We note the company has flagged the potential for further Côté capex and as such we increase our estimate by a further 10 per cent.”

* After it halted work in Russia, National Bank Financial analyst Mike Parkin cut his Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T) target to $11 from $11.50 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $10.59.

“We are assuming the two Russian assets remain in a state of care & maintenance in our model, costing the company US$9-million per annum to keep in this state,” he said. “In our view, any success of transferring ownership of these two assets to a third party (we assume zero value in exchange for them) could prove a re-rating catalyst for the share price. In our opinion, Kinross’ historic discount to the senior peers was largely a function of its exposure to Russia, and thus, we believe we are at the cusp of a potential re-rating in the valuation of Kinross that could see it trade more in line with its senior peers.”

* CIBC’s Jamie Kubik raised his Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T) target to $35, exceeding the $33.15 average, from $30 with a “neutral” rating.

* RBC’s Irene Nattel raised his Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) target to $53 from $50 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $47.25.

* RBC’s Pammi Bir raised his Plaza Retail Real Estate Investment Trust (PLZ.UN-T) target to $5 from $4.75 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $5.16.

* RBC’s Luke Davis raised his Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TVE-T) target to $7, above the $6.69 average, from $6.50 with an “outperform” rating.

* RBC’s Sam Crittenden raised his Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ-T) target to $32 from $25 with a “sector perform” rating, while Canaccord’s Dalton Baretto increased his target to $31 from $28 with a “buy” recommendation. The average is $28.43.

“Following the January agreement with the Mongolian government, there is now a clear path to reaching sustainable production underground at Oyu Tolgoi in the first half of 2023,” he said. “We expect TRQ to address the $3.4-bilion funding gap this year through a combination of debt and equity.”

* Canaccord’s Robert Young cut his target for Wecommerce Holdings Ltd. (WE-X) to $12.50, below the $17.25 average, from $16.50 with a “buy” rating.

“WeCommerce announced the tuck-in acquisition of KnoCommerce [Thursday] morning for an undisclosed consideration. A close is expected within 45 days,” he said. “KnoCommerce provides tools for merchants to collect zero-party customer data and build customer profiles to better reach, engage, and understand their customers. We expect the economic contribution to be nominal in the short term but we believe it fits well with the existing Review & Ratings (Stamped) business, and we expect WeCommerce will be able to drive cross-sell. We believe WeCommerce is paying a small quantum of cash upfront at a reasonable valuation that leaves room for further M&A in the near term, which we believe will continue to be focused on smaller recurring subscription (apps) targets. We are also using this opportunity to revisit our near-term estimates and valuation in light of a more difficult ecommerce environment.”

* CIBC’s Hamir Patel raised his Winpak Ltd. (WPK-T) target to $45 from $42 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $47.50.