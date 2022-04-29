Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed is a stock that has had buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Skeena Resources Ltd. (SKE-T)

On April 21, chief executive officer Walter Coles Jr. invested over $376,000 in shares of Skeena. He acquired 29,000 shares at a cost per share of $12.979, lifting this particular account’s position to 848,975 shares.

Previously, we reported that between April 5-11, Wilhelm Zours, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $637,000 in shares of Skeena. He purchased a total of 47,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $13.42 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (DELPHI Unternehmensberatung AG), increasing this specific account’s holdings to 4,438,020 shares.

According to Refinitiv, this stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from six analysts. Individual target prices are: two at $20, $22, $22.50, $24, and $24.50. The average 12-month target price is over $22, implying the share price has a potential return of over 80 per cent.

The stock is nearing oversold territory. The relative strength index (RSI) is 31. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 reflects an oversold condition.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Global Atomic Corp. (GLO-T)

On April 21, chief operating officer Ron Halas exercised his options, receiving 250,000 shares at a cost per share of 40 cents and sold 250,000 shares at a price per share of $4.13, after which this specific account held 42,500 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $932,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA-T)

Between April 14–18, Bruce Scott, vice-president, general counsel and corporate secretary, divested a total of 8,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $27.1975, after which this specific account held 69,833 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $217,000, not including commission charges.

Victoria Gold Corp. (VGCX-T)

Between April 18-20, director Sean Harvey exercised his options, receiving 41,333 shares at a cost per share of $7.50, and sold 41,333 shares at a price per share of $14.62 with 280,001 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $294,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Previously, director Mike McInnis sold a total of 26,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $14.52 on April 12 and 13, leaving 129,466 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $377,000, excluding commission charges.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.