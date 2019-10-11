 Skip to main content

Friday’s Insider Report: Trustee Ben Mulroney is a seller as this REIT’s price soars to a record high

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR-T)

Last month, two board members were buying shares in the public market.

On Sept. 30, director James Riddell purchased 120,000 shares at a price per share of $5.50 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Treheme Resources Ltd.), initiating a position in this account. The cost of this investment, excluding trading fees, totaled $660,000.

Mr. Riddell is the president, chief executive officer and chairman of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-TS).

Between Sept. 10 and Sept. 30, director Donneell Noone bought a total of 28,200 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$4.25, increasing this account’s holdings to 1,783,200 shares. The cost of this investment, not including commission charges, totaled nearly US$120,000.

**

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD-U-T)

On Sept. 30, Eric Danberg, president of Boyd Autobody and Glass, divested 2,300 units at a price per unit of $177.2752, trimming his portfolio’s position to 18,971 units. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled over $407,000.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T)

On Sept. 30, executive vice-president and chief commercial officer Jamie Porteous sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $94.4139 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (The Porteous Family Trust), leaving 43,707 shares in this account. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, exceeded $472,000.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DIR-UN-T)

Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 3, television host Ben Mulroney, who sits on the board of trustees, exercised his rights, receiving 26,759 units, and sold 26,759 units at an average price per unit of approximately $13.17, eliminating his holdings in this account. ​

