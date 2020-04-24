Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) beat expectations even though its net loss widened in the first quarter as revenues increased 15 per cent.
The Toronto-based construction firm says it lost $11.4-million or 19 cents per diluted share for the period ended March 31. That compared with a loss of $9.8-million or 16 cents per share a year earlier.
Revenues increased to $747.5 million from $650.3 million while it maintained a near-record order backlog of $7 billion.
Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) increased to $19.2 million from $11.9 million a year earlier.
Aecon was expected to lose $9.6-million on $655.8-million of revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
-The Canadian Press
TerrAscend Corp. (TER-C) said its sales increased 414 per cent in the fourth quarter to $25.9-million from $5-million a year ago. Its adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.7-million, compared with $4.5-million. Its net loss was $171.8 million or $1.31 per share versus a loss of $11.8-million or 13 cents a year earlier.
