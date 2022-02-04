Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) reported sales of $675.9-million for the fourth quarter compared to $662.3-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue of $734.9-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net earnings of $69.7-million or $1.15 per share compared to $149.1-million or $2.24 per share.

Adjusted net earnings were $78.2-million or $1.29 per share compared to $164.7-million or $2.47 a year ago. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share.

**

Altus Group Limited (AIF-T) announced plans for the transition of its leadership team, including the promotion of Jim Hannon as its next CEO, succeeding Mike Gordon who will remain on the board.

The company also announced preliminary unaudited fourth-quarter financial results, including revenue of $162.9-million versus $139.5-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $161.7-million.

It also said profit is expected to come in at $6.9-million or 15 cents per share versus $4.6-million or 11 cents per share.

Adjusted earnings came in at 42 cents versus 44 cents a year ago. Analysts are expecting adjusted earnings of 35 cents.

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.