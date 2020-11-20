Insiders are buying at Peyto Exploration & Development

In his November letter to shareholders, Peyto Exploration & Development chief executive Darren Gee offered a positive 12-month natural gas outlook but bemoaned the decline in the sector’s capital spending in recent years. Peyto hopes to pick up its investing pace next year by enough to boost production. Meanwhile, insiders are buying. Over the past six months, three Peyto insiders spent $331,900 buying shares in the public market. The most recent purchase took place on Nov. 13 when VP of Business Development Scott Robinson bought 10,000 shares at $2.85.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
