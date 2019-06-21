 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Insiders bet Martinrea International is set to get out of reverse

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Insiders bet Martinrea International is set to get out of reverse

Ted Dixon, CFA
Ted Dixon, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Although Canadian stocks have been travelling at a snail’s pace over the past couple of years, auto parts makers, such as INK Canadian Insider Index member Martinrea International Inc., haven’t had the legs to keep up.

Over the past five years, Martinrea is off about 18 per cent.

However, insiders appear to be betting on a change in direction. From March 29 to June 18, chief executive officer Frank D’Eramo and four officers purchased a total of 47,915 shares in the public market at an average price of $10.66.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

rb-gi-insider-0622

?

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter