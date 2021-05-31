Investors should consider these two sectors for an inflationary environment

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Investors should consider these two sectors for an inflationary environment

Ian McGugan
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Should investors fear a new outburst of inflation? Maybe so. A report on Friday showed a key measure of core inflation in the United States soared to 3.1 per cent in April, the highest level it has hit since the 1990s.

But then again, maybe not. Economists have warned for months that the reopening of Canadian and U.S. economies would result in a burst of inflation. Many forecasters expect the surge to be a passing affair.

That is the thing about inflation, though. It is slippery to forecast. What makes it dangerous right now is not so much its absolute level as its unpredictability.

Story continues below advertisement

Consider the 1970s, the decade when inflation roared. Surging prices caused widespread pain not just because of the heights they hit, but because they jumped up and down more often than a hockey fan watching playoff overtime.

The volatility made it impossible for companies and households to know what was coming next. In Canada, core inflation (that is, inflation with volatile food and energy prices stripped out) shot up to nearly 6 per cent at the end of the 1960s, fell below 2 per cent at the start of the 1970s, soared above 12 per cent following the first oil crisis in 1973, subsided below 7 per cent by 1977, then exploded back to nearly 12 per cent by the end of the decade.

No wonder consumers felt an unpredictable economy was jerking them around. It was. In such a volatile environment, there was no rational way for companies to set prices or for households to adjust their wage demands. Everyone was off balance.

How markets react to today’s inflationary boomlet will hinge on how well behaved it is. Nobody expects inflation to hit 1970s-style double digits, but some of the upcoming numbers may be unsettling by today’s tamer standards.

The analysts at Cornerstone Macro, for instance, expect headline U.S. inflation to hit 4.5 per cent in May. That would be more than double what was common pre-pandemic.

What really matters, though, is what comes next. If inflation fades over the next 18 months, as Cornerstone and others expect, it is unlikely to disrupt markets.

What would rock the economy would be signs that inflation is no longer under tight control.

Story continues below advertisement

If inflation starts to gyrate, it could rattle investors even at levels far below those of the 1970s. Bond investors could start to hike the payoffs they demand and rising bond yields could pull money away from stocks.

Main Street, too, could lapse into a 1970s-style funk. “The rise in inflation is leaving a sour taste in people’s mouths,” Joel Naroff of Naroff Economics wrote in a note on Friday. He worries a sustained burst of inflation could dampen spirits and rein in future household spending.

So what should investors do? The first thing is not to panic. Most likely, this inflationary surge will pass. For now, the bond market seems scarcely rattled by the latest inflation numbers.

But investors who don’t want to take chances on an inflationary surprise may want to consider tilting away from high-growth tech stocks and toward cheaper alternatives.

Value stocks – ones trading at low multiples of their earnings and book value – shone in a recent analysis of past inflationary periods conducted by Aswath Damodaran, a professor of finance at New York University. He found value stocks did far better than growth stocks in the high inflation 1970s. Conversely, value stocks lagged behind their growth counterparts over the past decade, as inflation ticked in far lower than expected.

“For those value investors who have been wandering in the investment wilderness for the last decade, the silver lining in a return to higher inflation may be a tilt back toward” their favored area, Prof. Damodaran wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Two areas to look at with particular interest are cigarette stocks and U.S. defense stocks, according to Lawrence Hamtil, a market analyst at Fortune Financial Advisors in Kansas City.

Both industries have shrugged off inflation in the past. During the 1970s, for instance, tobacco stocks prospered, producing real returns of more than 6.5 per cent annually while the broad market withered.

Defence stocks, too, have been rock steady, producing solid real returns every year since 1963 with only a brief exception around the end of the Vietnam War.

Tobacco stocks benefit from a key advantage during inflationary periods -- the fact that most of the cost of a pack of smokes is now made up of taxes. This makes it relatively easy for producers to sneak through price increases on their relatively small part of the overall cost.

Defence stocks have their own inflationary buffer. Much of the industry’s work comes from government contracts that are long-term in nature and allow companies to pass on underlying price increases to the tax payer.

“In sum, if inflationary pressures in the wake of the COVID pandemic prove to be more than transitory, investors might find safe havens in tobacco and defense,” Mr. Hamtil says.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies