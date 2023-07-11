Equities

Wall Street futures were steady early Tuesday as traders await tomorrow’s U.S. inflation report for clues about the future path of interest rates. Major European markets were choppy. TSX futures were little changed.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all hovering near break even. On Monday, all three saw gains. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the day down 0.04 per cent.

“What will make [Wednesday’s U.S.] inflation report exciting is that we could see annual headline inflation fall to 2.8 per cent, while core inflation remains hot, bolstered by housing inflation,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“The steep decline in annual CPI won’t remain a recurring theme and pricing pressures might remain throughout the summer.”

The U.S. Federal Reserve paused rates at its most recent meeting but markets are widely expecting a another hike this month. The latest U.S. inflation data could offer a clue as to where the Fed goes in coming months after several Fed officials suggested this week that an end to the tightening campaign could be near.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada makes its next rates decision on Wednesday morning and will release its latest monetary policy report, offering a reading on this country’s economic health. Markets have priced in roughly a 70-per-cent chance of another rate hike tomorrow. The central bank surprised investors last month by increasing borrowing costs after moving to the sidelines early in the year.

On the corporate side, investors will get results from Montreal-based MTY Food Group this morning. After the close of trading, Vancouver-based retailer Aritzia reports results.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.08 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.36 per cent. Germany’s DAX was down 0.02 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.42 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.04 per cent after five days of losses. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.97 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices edged higher in early trading with supply cuts helping support sentiment while markets await key U.S. inflation figures later in the week.

The day range on Brent was US$77.75 to US$78.40 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$73.07 to US$73.75.

“Oil will struggle this week if inflation readings in the U.S. support the hawkish case for a couple more rate hikes,” OANDA’s Ed Moya said in a note.

“A bullish backwardation structure should help WTI crude find a home above the US$70 level, but it seems unlikely that the demand outlook will get any good news this week. Recession risks might rise, but it seems energy traders are confident OPEC+ will keep supplies tight.”

Crude drew some support from recent decisions by Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut production. That, however, has been offset by weaker economic data out of China, although that has also raised the prospect of further stimulus to support growth.

Later in the session, markets will get a weekly reading on U.S. inventories from the American Petroleum Institute. A more official government tally follows on Wednesday morning.

In other commodities, gold prices neared their best levels in three weeks, supported by a softer U.S. dollar.

Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to US$1,935.99 per ounce by early Tuesday morning. U.S. gold futures gained 0.6 per cent to US$1,941.60.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly higher while its U.S. counterpart slid to a two-month low on comments from Fed officials suggesting an end to the current rate-hike cycle could be near.

The day range on the loonie was 75.21 US cents to 75.50 US cents in the predawn period. The Canadian dollar is up more than 2 per cent for the year to date against the greenback.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, slid to a two-month low of 101.67. On Monday, several Fed officials suggested that, while further rate hikes will be necessary, an end to the tightening campaign could be near, according to Reuters.

Britain’s pound, meanwhile, neared a 15-month high of US$1.2913 after new wage-growth figures suggested further tightening by the Bank of England would be likely.

Japan’s yen breached 141 per U.S. dollar for the first time in roughly a month and was last trading at 140.455.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down at 3.958 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(6 a.m. ET) U.S. NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey for June.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press