Equities

Wall Street futures were mixed early Friday with key indexes set for solid weekly gains as traders weigh results from some of the biggest U.S. banks. Major European markets were also choppy. TSX futures were little changed.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all hovered near break even. All three are on track for weekly gains, with the Nasdaq up more than 3 per cent heading into Friday’s session. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 both saw their best closing levels on Thursday since 2022. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index ended yesterday’s session up more than 1 per cent to an eight-week high. The index was up 2.3 per cent for the week so far.

Key on Friday will be results from U.S. big banks, including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup.

“On the earnings front the focus will be on the release of the Q2 numbers for JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, and their respective views of the health of the U.S. consumer, and how much they set plan to aside in additional provisions,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“Their guidance on how they see the U.S. economy in Q3 is also likely to be crucial.”

In Canada, the real estate market will get some attention with the release of June home sales figures by the Canadian Real Estate Association. Analysts are expecting to see a year-over-year rise of 3.5 per cent in sales while prices are forecast to climb 6 per cent on an annual basis.

Markets will also get a reading on Canadian factory sales in May from Statistics Canada.

“Statistics Canada’s advance estimate indicates manufacturing sales ticked up 0.8 per cent month-over-month in May, despite a sharp pullback in petroleum prices,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“The volume of manufacturing sales (excluding price impacts) likely rose more significantly, with increases in both the motor vehicle sector and machinery sales.”

Elsewhere, Telus Corp. cut its annual guidance for 2023, citing demand pressures as the technology sector looks to cut costs. The Vancouver-based company says it revised its guidance as a result of Telus International’s updated full-year annual outlook, The Canadian Press reported. Telus says it is now targeting consolidated operating revenue growth of 9.5 to 11.5 per cent, down from 11 to 14 per cent.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.09 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.17 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.12 per cent and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.36 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.09 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.33 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were steady and looked set for a third week of gains with supply disruptions helping underpin sentiment.

The day range on Brent was US$80.95 to US$81.70 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$76.55 to US$77.30. Both benchmarks have been up for the past three sessions and were positive for the week early Friday morning.

“Because of OPEC intervention and, more notably, Saudi Arabia’s most recent voluntary production cuts, Oil markets are looking through China’s industrial malaise and the global manufacturing sector slump – now in its 10th month of (worsening) contraction,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

“At the same time, OECD labour markets and service sectors remain in relatively good health, limiting the potential for policy easing in a still elevated inflation setting.”

Prices drew some support from news that some oilfields in Libya were shut down on Thursday as a result of protests. Separately, Shell suspended loadings of Nigeria’s Forcados crude oil owing to a potential leak at a terminal, Reuters reported.

The news agency said the Libya disruption is halting an estimated 370,000 barrels per day (bpd) while the loss from the Nigerian outage is pegged at 225,000 bpd.

In other commodities, gold prices pulled back somewhat on profit taking but were still on track for the biggest weekly gain since April

Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at US$1,954.69 per ounce by early Friday morning. Bullion is up about 1.6 per cent for the week so far. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 per cent to US$1,959.30.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was little changed while its U.S. counterpart held near 15-month lows against a group of world currencies on expectations the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle could be near a conclusion.

The day range on the loonie was 76.10 US cents to 76.38 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar is up 1.3 per cent against the U.S. dollar over the past five days.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six peers, rose 0.03 per cent to 99.803, after hitting a 15-month low of 99.574 earlier in the session. The index is down 2.4% for the week, its biggest weekly decline in eight months, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro, meanwhile, hit a fresh 16-month high of US$1.1243 in Asian hours before flattening at US$1.1225.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 3.797 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and new orders.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales and average prices.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for June.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for June.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey for July (preliminary reading)

