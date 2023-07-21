Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Friday with key indexes mixed for the week as traders look ahead to upcoming central bank meetings. Major European markets were muted in morning trading. TSX futures were little changed.

In the early premarket, futures linked to the key U.S. indexes were up modestly after trading mixed overnight. On Thursday, the Dow marked its ninth consecutive day of gains while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reported losses. The Dow and S&P are positive for the week heading into Friday’s session. The Nasdaq is down modestly. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished yesterday down 0.26 per cent and is up about 1 per cent for the week.

“Investors are likely waiting on further evidence of soft landing dynamics to come into play – resilient growth met with a further softening in wage and price inflation that would indicate the economy is coming into better balance and would then further tip the scales to the view that this time is different and pushing market participants further out the risk curve,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

Markets are now looking ahead to central bank meetings next week. The Federal Reserve makes its next policy decision on Wednesday and its expected to raise rates again by a quarter percentage point. Many economists, however, expect the central bank to signal that it will move to the sidelines after that increase. The European Central Bank and the Bank of England are also scheduled to meet and are both expected to again raise borrowing costs.

On Friday, Canadian investors will get a reading on retail sales. Statistics Canada releases its report on consumer spending in May ahead of the opening bell. Markets are looking for an increase of 0.5 per cent for the month or 0.2 per cent, excluding autos.

On the labour front, The Globe’s Brent Jang reports this morning that the union caucus that rejected a tentative labour agreement for B.C. port workers has scheduled a new vote on Friday to determine the fate of the package. About 7,400 members of the International Longshore & Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) halted their 13-day strike on July 13, and then held a 24-hour walkout earlier this week. The new vote on Friday will decide “whether the tentative agreement will be sent to the membership for ratification,” according to union officials.

On Wall Street, American Express is scheduled to release results ahead of the start of trading.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.09 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.33 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.27 per cent and Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.15 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.57 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.78 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices advanced as hopes of economic stimulus in China helped offset growth concerns in one of the world’s top oil consumers.

The day range on Brent was US$79.65 to US$80.52 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$75.69 to US$76.53. Both benchmarks were little changed for the week heading into Friday’s session after posting three consecutive weeks of gains.

“Brent crude looks like it wants to find a home below the US$80 level and that might support a broadening formation until next Wednesday’s EIA report and FOMC meeting,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a recent note.

This week, crude prices came under pressure after gross domestic product numbers out of China disappointed the markets and raised concerns about the health of that country’s recovery.

However, markets have drawn some solace from expectations that Beijing will step in to bolster economic growth. On Friday, Chinese authorities unveiled plans to help boost sales of automobiles and electronics to shore up its sluggish economy, Reuters reported.

In other commodities, gold prices looked set for a third straight week of gains.

Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,967.14 per ounce by early Friday morning, but was set for a 0.6-per-cent increase for the week.

“Gold is looking a little heavy here as prices approach key support that has been in place for most of the month of July,” Mr. Moya said.

“A drop below the $1960 level could trigger some momentum selling towards $1940.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was steady in early trading while its U.S. counterpart edged up against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 75.85 US cents to 76.03 US cents early Friday morning. The dollar was up 0.36 per cent against the U.S. dollar over the past five days.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index - which tracks the greenback against six major peers - was last up 0.3 per cent on Friday morning at 101.040. The index was on track for a 1.1 per cent weekly gain, its biggest rise in two months, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro was mostly flat against the greenback at US$1.11285, after dropping 0.6 per cent on Thursday.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.849 per cent.

Economic news

Japan CPI for June

France retail sales for June, plus UK consumer confidence and retail sales

(830 am ET) Canada retail sales for May.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press