The union caucus that rejected a tentative labour agreement for B.C. port workers has scheduled a new vote on Friday to determine the fate of the package.

About 7,400 members of the International Longshore & Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) halted their 13-day strike on July 13, and then held a 24-hour walkout earlier this week.

“There will be an emergency contract caucus held on Friday,” Rick Hurtubise, president of ILWU Local 502, said in a bulletin to union members. Local 502, which is based in the Vancouver suburb of Surrey, is one of five longshore locals with representatives on the caucus.

The new vote on Friday will decide “whether the tentative agreement will be sent to the membership for ratification,” Mr. Hurtubise said.

Local 502 portrayed it as a second tentative agreement, but the federal government said on Thursday that it hopes the union will be ratifying the proposed four-year deal already drafted last week by a federal mediator.

The BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA), which represents 49 private-sector companies such as shipowners and terminal operators, said this week that it ratified the mediated proposal on July 13.

There have been no new pacts announced by the BCMEA after Peter Simpson, director-general of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, drafted his recommended collective agreement, which the BCMEA ratified.

About 6,000 of the ILWU’s members are in the Vancouver region, 1,000 in the Prince Rupert area in northern B.C. and the rest on Vancouver Island.

Earlier this week, only days after the union’s bargaining unit approved the tentative pact to seemingly end the strike, the caucus voted instead to reject the settlement, triggering the new walkout.

Within hours, the Canada Industrial Relations Board ruled that the walkout lacked the required 72-hour strike notice, and ordered the workers to drop their picket lines. The union said it will respect the board’s decision, but will be appealing it.

On Wednesday morning, ILWU leaders served their new 72-hour strike notice that had been scheduled to take effect on Saturday, only to revoke that notice hours later.

The disruption to the supply chain, including trains and trucks, has upended the flow of a wide range of products such as imports of consumer goods and exports of raw materials.

Business groups have been sounding the alarm about the damage to Canada’s reputation as a reliable trading partner. Amid the continuing uncertainty over cargo shipments, they are urging the federal Liberal government to recall Parliament to introduce back-to-work legislation. Parliament is currently on a summer recess until September.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the labour impasse. The meeting was held with the Incident Response Group, including federal ministers who gather in the event of a national crisis or incidents with major implications.

The ILWU listed contracting out as one of its three main issues, along with cost-of-living wage increases and the impact of automation on job security. The union sought a two-year agreement, while employers proposed a four-year deal.

The union has argued that employers can afford pay more than the mediator’s recommended package that includes a compounded wage hike of 19.2 per cent over four years, plus a signing bonus and increases to retirement lump-sum payouts.

Five major shipping companies made US$103.3-billion in profit last year, compared with US$6.2-billion in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report commissioned by the ILWU and released last week by Jim Stanford, economist and director at the Centre for Future Work.