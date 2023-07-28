Equities

Wall Street futures were positive early Friday with a key measure of inflation due. Major European markets were mostly lower. TSX futures were up with investors awaiting fresh GDP numbers.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures saw modest gains. All three saw losses on Thursday leaving the Dow and Nasdaq up slightly for the week so far, while the S&P 500 was essentially flat. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 0.86 per cent yesterday and is off 0.91 per cent for the week so far.

On Friday, Canadian markets will get a reading on the broad health of the economy in May when Statistics Canada releases gross domestic product numbers for the month.

“RBC Economics expects Canada May GDP growth to remain strong,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said.

“Statcan’s advance estimate pointed to a 0.4 per cent month-over-month increase in output — just above our own estimate for a 0.3-per-cent increase. With wildfires disrupting production in Alberta, oil and gas extraction was very likely a weak spot. But stronger manufacturing production suggests output from goods-producing sectors likely remained at April’s level.”

He also noted that the end to the federal workers strike, which lowered output in April, should translate into a rebound in public administration, boosting services output.

“We expect that factor alone to account for about a third of expected GDP growth in the month,” he said.

In the U.S., meanwhile, traders will be watching the June personal consumption expenditures index, which offers the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation. The index measures prices consumers paid for goods and services and the changes in those prices.

“Anything other than a PCE Core Deflator slowdown to 4.2 per cent from 4.6 per cent, could keep the prospect of a 25-basis-points September hike [by the Fed] on the table for a few weeks more,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“Both personal spending and income data are expected to improve to 0.4 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively.”

In earnings, Canadian investors will get results from TC Energy, Imperial Oil and George Weston this morning.

Late yesterday afternoon, TC Energy said it would split into two separate companies, spinning off its liquids pipelines business from its natural gas and low-carbon energy operations. The Calgary-based company announced its plan late Thursday afternoon. Only days earlier, it said it would sell 40 per cent of its two massive Columbia gas transmission systems in the United States to New York-based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) for $5.2-billion to help shore up its balance sheet, The Globe’s Emma Graney reports.

In the U.S., Imperial Oil parent Exxon also reports results.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.29 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.28 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.24 per cent and 0.41 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.40 per cent. The Bank of Japan on Friday made its yield curve control policy more flexible and watered down its commitment to defend a cap on long-term interest rates, nodding to growing signs of creeping inflation and the side-effects of prolonged easing, Reuters reported.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 1.41 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices slipped in early trading but remained on track for a fifth consecutive week of gains helped by positive economic data out of the U.S.

The day range on Brent was US$83.54 to US$84.31 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$79.50 to US$80.21. Both benchmarks are up more than 3 per cent for the week.

Crude drew some support from Thursday’s preliminary reading on U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter, which showed a gain of 2.4 per cent, better than markets had been forecasting. Earlier in the week, Fed chair Jerome Powell has said that a ‘soft landing’ for the U.S. economy was possible.

“We continue to see upside to oil prices through 3Q23, and expect pricing sustained above US$90/bbl (Brent) would likely be required to see a loosening in OPEC or Saudi Arabia’s voluntary crude supply cuts,” Baden Moore, head of commodity and carbon strategy at National Australia Bank, said, according to a Reuters report.

In other commodities, gold prices bounced off two-week lows early Friday morning.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$1,950.84 per ounce, after earlier hitting its lowest level since July 12. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to fUS$1,949.80 per ounce.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker while its U.S. counterpart advanced against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 75.47 US cents to 75.66 US cents in early trading. The Canadian dollar is down 0.09 per cent over the last five days against the greenback.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs that currency against a group of global counterparts, was up 0.11 per cent at 101.89 in the predawn period. The index has risen 0.81 per cent over the last five days.

Elsewhere, the euro slid 0.16 per cent to US$1.0958, after having fallen 1 per cent the previous day. It was heading for a weekly drop of 1.5 per cent, its largest weekly fall since mid-May.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.991 per cent.

More company news

The Globe’s Eric Atkins reports Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. reported its first financial results as a combined railway on Thursday, with revenues of $3.2-billion and profit of $1.3-billion, but signalled that its increased heft is no bulwark against economic uncertainty. Keith Creel, CPKC’s chief executive officer, said he is sticking with an earlier forecast for mid-single-digit growth in profit, despite a “challenging quarter” amid softer demand and wider economic uncertainty. “This is about the long game, it’s not about the first quarter of a new company,” Mr. Creel said on a conference call with analysts on Thursday.

Ford Motor raised its annual pretax profit expectation, but said it will slow the pace of electric-vehicle production as projected losses on its EV unit are now 50% higher than expected. The U.S. automaker raised its full-year profit forecast because of stronger than expected performance by its Ford Pro commercial division and the Ford Blue combustion vehicle business. -Reuters

Chipmaker Intel posted a surprise quarterly profit as a PC market slump started to ease, and forecast third-quarter earnings above Wall Street expectations, sending its shares up about 6%. The market for personal computers has tumbled over the past year, with inventory piling up because consumers had already bought machines needed during the pandemic. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP for May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Core PCE Price Index for June.

Also: Ottawa’s budget balance for May.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press