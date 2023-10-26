Last year, Lithium Americas LAC-T announced its intention to separate into two public traded companies. On Oct. 3, 2023, the separation took place after the close of trading. Shareholders of Lithium Americas received one share of new Lithium Americas and one share in Lithium Americas Argentina. Today, we look at new Lithium Americas where four insiders have spent just over $1.4-million buying shares as the stock slid from its closing value of $16.01 on Oct. 4. The 152,150 shares were bought at an average price of $9.35.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

