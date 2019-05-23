 Skip to main content

Market movers: Stocks seeing action Thursday - and why

Darcy Keith
A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today

Royal Bank of Canada shares were down about 1.5 per cent, and Toronto-Dominion Bank stock was up 1.5 per cent, after both banks reported adjusted earnings for the fiscal second quarter that beat analyst views.

The negative reaction to RBC’s results may be tied to the bank reporting loan-loss provisions and expenses that where higher than analysts were expecting. National Bank Financial analyst Gabriel Dechaine, in a note to clients, commented that its earnings were “not a high quality beat.”

Story continues below advertisement

Higher interest rates in Canada and the United States helped improve net interest margins (NIM) at both of the banks, as they earned more from loans than they paid out on deposits.

However, RBC gave a cautious outlook for NIM. On a post-earnings conference call, bank executives said NIM is expected to be relatively flat over the next several quarters, given the outlook for interest rates.

****

Shares of Tesla opened lower Thursday, a day after an influential analyst raised questions about demand for its electric vehicles and told investors that Tesla could become a restructuring story.

Stock in the Palo Alto, California, company fell 3% after the opening bell to $186.97, its lowest level since February of 2016.

The drop comes after Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas told investors on a private call that demand for Tesla’s cars was lower than predicted. He says if it continues into next year then Tesla will become a restructuring story. A recording of the call was obtained by The Associated Press.

Jonas also says that Tesla has 49,000 employees and is the size of a company that sells a million vehicles per year. But last year it sold about 245,000.

****

Oil stocks are getting clobbered today as the price of crude has a very rough day, with West Texas Intermediate down more than 5 per cent in late morning trade.

Oil prices extended declines from the previous session as trade tensions dampened the demand outlook and put the main benchmarks on course for their biggest daily and weekly falls in six months.

Shares in Canadian Natural Resources and Suncor were both down more than 4 per cent.

With files from Reuters and The Associated Press

