Equities

Wall Street futures were higher early Tuesday as markets await a vote on a tentative U.S. debt ceiling deal reached over the weekend. Major European markets were mixed. TSX futures were slightly higher.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all above water, with Nasdaq futures gaining more than 1 per cent at one point. U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index edged up 0.24 per cent after touching its lowest level in two months last week.

Markets are now awaiting the next move after U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy struck a tentative weekend agreement to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid an historic default. A key test comes Tuesday afternoon when the House Rules Committee is set to consider the package and vote on sending it to the full House for a vote expected Wednesday. As expected, a number of hard right Republicans have said they will vote against the deal. Some progressives have balked at the inclusion of new work requirements in two government assistance programs, according to The Associated Press.

“The deal, which lays out a plan to suspend the debt ceiling beyond the date of the next U.S. election until Jan. 1 2025, will now need to get agreement from lawmakers on both sides of the political divide to pass into law,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“That could well be the hardest part given that on the margins every vote is needed which means partisan interests on either side could well derail or delay a positive outcome.”

In Canada, The Globe reports a proposed merger of Canada’s Viterra Ltd. and U.S. rival Bunge Ltd. is moving ahead with the support of two of Canada’s biggest pension funds, which would emerge as shareholders in the new agribusiness company. Two sources close to the talks said a deal should be announced within weeks and would create one of the world’s biggest handlers of grains and oilseeds, with the reach and heft to compete with industry leaders Cargill Inc. and Arch-Daniels-Midland Co., both based in the U.S. Midwest agriculture belt.

Elsewhere, HP Inc. is scheduled to report results after the close of trading. In Canada, Canopy Growth is scheduled to release quarterly earnings.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.03 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.25 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.33 per cent. France’s CAC 40 fell 0.38 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.30 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.24 per cent, ending a four-day losing streak.

Commodities

Crude prices were down as traders await a vote on the U.S. debt deal and look ahead to next week’s OPEC+ meeting.

The day range on Brent was US$75.68 to US$77.57 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$71.42 to US$73.55.

“Oil markets continue to experience highly choppy price action, driven this week by Fed uncertainty, low liquidity and confusing messages from OPEC+ members about new output cuts, which have spread uncertainty in oil markets and left traders doing little more than betting yes or no on a production cut heading into the June 4 OPEC meeting,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

Saudi Arabia has hinted that output cuts are possible at next week’s meeting, although Russia has suggested that production is likely to remain unchanged.

“Russian oil is the biggest wild card in the oil market supply purview,” Mr. Innes said.,

“While OPEC could remain highly compliant with its threat to cut, the ongoing dynamic concerning Russian supply is a bearish risk for oil.”

In other commodities, spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at US$1,937.99 per ounce by early Tuesday morning, hitting its lowest since March 17. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.4 per cent to US$1,936.80.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was relatively steady in early trading while its U.S. counterpart hit its highest in more than two months against a group of world currencies in the wake of the tentative deal on the U.S. debt ceiling.

The day range on the loonie was 73.48 US cents to 73.70 US cents. The Canadian dollar was up about 0.33 per cent against the U.S. dollar over the past month by early Tuesday morning.

There were no major Canadian economic reports due Tuesday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six major peers, rose 0.2 per cent to 104.51, its highest in 10 weeks, according to figures from Reuters.

“President Biden and Speaker McCarthy were reportedly hard at work yesterday lobbying lawmakers to support the debt ceiling bill, which will be coming up to a House vote on Wednesday,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said.

“The general indication is that the bill should ultimately pass with bipartisan support, though there remains the risk that it might not pass in the first vote.”

The euro was down 0.28 per cent at $1.0674 early Tuesday morning, while Britain’s pound slid 0.13 per cent to US$1.2345.

Economic news

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for March.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA Home Price Index for March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for May.

(10:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity for May.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press