Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

National Bank Financial analyst Vishal Shreedhar warns Metro Inc.’s (MRU-T) earnings per share growth throughout fiscal 2024 is likely to be “masked by supply chain investments.”

“Metro indicated that capital expenditure will be elevated in F2024 as the company continues its supply chain investments,” he added. “We forecast F2024 capex of $840-million versus the five-year average of $492-million. Recall that the impact of these investments are reflected in Metro’s F2024 EPS outlook of flat to down $0.10 year-over-year (NBF models EPS of $4.30, flat year-over-year).”

Ahead of the Jan. 30 release of its first-quarter results, Mr. Shreedhar is projecting EPS of 99 cents for the Montreal-based company, which is in line with consensus expectation on the Street but down a penny from the same period a year ago.

He attributed that decline to “gross margin contraction (duplicate transition costs, amongst other factors), higher SG&A and higher interest expense, partly offset by share repurchases, continued strength at PJC (aided by solid cosmetics and health & beauty, higher dispensing fee, growth in high-cost molecules and professional services; OTC performance is expected to be tepid year-over-year) and resilient discount format performance.”

Seeing consumer trends “consistent with prior quarters,” the analyst is projecting grocery same-store sales growth of 3.0 per cent (versus 7.5 per cent last year), reflecting “improving food tonnage/market share gains driven by the discount segment.” Overall, he sees sales of $4.829-billion, narrowly lower than the consensus of $4.898-billion up from $4.671-billion a year ago.

“Our review of peer and management commentary suggests a continuation of trends from prior quarters,” said Mr. Shredhar. “Specifically, our analysis suggests: (i) Incrementally higher consumer caution, (ii) Building promotional intensity (although we understand competition remains rational), and (iii) Moderation in inflation.

“We estimate food inflation during MRU’s Q1/F24 of 5.1 per cent (data until November 2023) vs. 5.5 per cent reported last quarter (Statistics Canada suggested inflation of 7.1 per cent in Q4/F23). Food store CPI for November 2023 came in at 4.7 per cent versus 5.4 per cent in October 2023. Metro has previously suggested that it expects inflation to continue moderating, reflecting base effects; however, management also noted that the company continues to receive requests for price increases from large CPGs.”

“In addition, we expect a milder year-over-year flu season in H1/F24, moderating results. Management indicated that influenza and cough & cold were elevated last year and that trends for Q1/F24 are expected to be lower y/y. Government data indicates significantly lower influenza cases and symptoms year-over-year, although trends are largely in line with the historical average (2014-2019).”

After making modest adjustments to his forecast for fiscal 2024 and 2025, Mr. Shreedhar trimmed his target for Metro shares by $1 to $80, keeping a “sector perform” recommendation, to reflect “a lower multiple (higher execution risk associated with complex supply chain initiatives), partially offset by a roll-forward of our valuation period.” The average on the Street is $76.78, according to Refinitiv data.

“We believe Metro is a solid company which has delivered superior long-term performance supported by strong execution and strong capital allocation; however, these favourable attributes are reflected in the valuation, in our view,” he said.

=====

Analysts at National Bank Financial analyst see an improved outlook for precious metals entering 2024 “in the context of real rates.”

“We begin the 2024 calendar year constructive on the outlook for gold and silver prices, and correspondingly gold equities, given the historical price appreciation in periods of declining or flattening real rates,” they said. “That said, we anticipate continued near-term volatility around key U.S. economic data prints/geopolitical headlines. Generally, we believe under this scenario, the best gold companies to invest in are those with well-funded near-term production growth, a strong balance sheet and upcoming catalysts. Given the anticipated volatility, names that exhibit the most sensitivity to gold prices include: EQX, FR, IMG.”

In a research report released Monday titled Gold is Back (Back Again), the firm noted market conditions are “supportive of consolidation” in the months to come.

“In our view, near-term price volatility and favourable long-term fundamentals create a market environment where gold producers will continue to shop for opportunities to add long-term precious metal growth to their portfolios at attractive valuations,” the analyst said. “Senior producers have maintained an elevated P/NAV multiple relative to more leveraged junior producers and developers. Should this differential persist, we expect it to drive consolidation, with juniors offering investors more torque to rising commodity prices given the potential for valuation re-rating and/or M&A potential.

“We outline near-term FCF generation and production growth across our universe, and when weighed against balance sheet strength/valuations, identify: AEM, BTO, CG, FNV, K, NGD and OGC as likely consolidators and ARIS, ELD, EQX, IMG, KNT and OR as acquisition targets. We also identify junior producers/developers nearing the completion of significant development projects which is often supportive of a re-rating/increased M&A appeal, outlining: ARTG, AYA, GMIN and IMG as having significant FCF inflection points in 2024.”

The firm also thinks the changing rate environment had brought “relative mispricing opportunities” that investors can take advantage of.

“Currently, elevated interest rates apply upward pressure on discount rates employed in DCF valuations,” it said. “When combined with social unrest, political uncertainty and acute labour availability challenges, a premium can be ascribed to consistent producing operations located in politically stable jurisdictions.

“We outline implied discount rates across our coverage universe and identify: DPM, OGC, OR and K as being potentially over-discounted by the market and ABX, ELD and FNV as under-discounted.”

The analysts made target price revisions to the majority of stocks in their coverage universe to “driven by adoption of an updated commodity price deck, with higher near-term gold and silver prices for 2024 and 2025 versus our previous estimates.”

They also revealed their top picks for the year ahead:

Seniors

* Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T) with an “outperform” rating and $10 target (unchanged). The average on the Street is $9.21.

Analyst Shane Nagle: “Kinross maintains significant opportunities for growth within its North American portfolio, which will help improve its geopolitical risk profile. This includes the Great Bear project (Ontario), Manh Choh (Alaska), Curlew Basin (Washington State) and the Round Mountain U/G project (Nevada).

“Kinross also exhibits above-average leverage in a supportive environment for the commodity, with our NAV showing about a 3.2:1 sensitivity to the gold price. This above-average sensitivity comes from a combination of a modestly levered balance sheet, being a pure-play precious metals producer and having an above-average cost structure.”

* Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS-T) with an “outperform” rating and $27.50 target, down from $28. Average: $31

Analyst Don DeMarco: “Go-to name for silver exposure (21-per-cent 2024 production, 34-per-cent reserves) with robust liquidity ($75-million/d) and a material catalyst pending with the potential Escobal mine restart (NBF 2024). PAAS’s extensive 11-mine, 8-country portfolio mitigates jurisdiction risk with opportunity for asset dispositions and La Arena II is among next candidates amidst favourable outlook for Cu supply/demand. Management is experienced and the balance sheet is intact with net debt of $462-million, of which $408-million are Senior notes with an attractive 2.63-per-cent coupon.”

Intermediates/Juniors

* OceanaGold Corp. (OGC-T) with an “outperform” rating and $4 target (unchanged). Average: $4.03.

Mr. Nagle: “Despite some volatility in near-term ramp-up of the Haile underground mine, OceanaGold continues to exhibit strong operational performance and remains set to deliver significant growth in 2024. The company is expected to list a 20-per-cent stake of Didipio in the Philippines in H1/24, providing a significant inflow of cash, further strengthening the company’s already attractive balance sheet.”

* Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (AYA-T) with an “outperform” rating and $14 target, up from $12.50. Average: $14.07.

Mr. DeMarco: “Only pure-play silver producer on the TSX, with sight lines for NAV expansion vis-a-vis Zgounder brownfield expansion to 2,700 tons per day (from current 700 tpd), on time with first pour in Q1/24 (see AYA’s video update, Jan 2024), on budget with $98-million remaining (as at Q3/23) and fully-funded with an $18-million surplus (as at Q3/23). Drives peer-leading production CAGR [compound annual growth rate], peaking at 9.0 million ounces in 2028 per the Zgounder FS (Dec 2021) more than 4 times the FY23 of 2.0 million ounces Ag. Resource accretion compelling with visibility for 150 million ounces (NBF estimate from the current 103 million). Strong operations, with a FY23 guidance beat, while mining rates and throughput buoyant, lending de-risking and confidence ahead of expansion completion.”

Royalty Companies

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR-T) with an “outperform” rating and $25 target, up from $24. Average: $24.46.

Mr. Nagle: “Osisko Gold Royalties maintains an attractive near-term growth outlook with three- and five-year growth CAGR’s of 9 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively. With a new CEO and Chairman in place, the company will pursue additional growth via traditional royalty/streaming transactions with a continued focus on politically stable jurisdictions. As we are forecasting strong FCF throughout the royalty sector at current gold prices, a competitive deal environment is likely to contribute to increased competition for quality opportunities and lead to consolidation within the industry. We view several companies in the sector motivated to acquire OR’s high-quality portfolio given its strong near-term growth pipeline, largely derived from politically stable jurisdictions including: Canadian Malartic, Eagle, Island Gold, Mantos Blancos and the CSA mine.”

Developers

* Artemis Gold Inc. (ARTG-X) with an “outperform” rating and $9.25 target, down from $10.50. Average: $10.94.

Mr. DeMarco: “FCF inflection on deck (NBF est first pour ~Oct 2024), with Blackwater development led by an experienced COO, fully-financed, on time and on budget, with potential development tailwinds from a mild winter in 2023/24. Attractive economics from LOM production of 339,000 ounces per year over 22 years (DFS Sept 2021) from a sizable 8.0 million ounce reserve endowment and visibility for elevated F5Y production (500k oz/year) upon accelerating Phase 2. Tier One jurisdiction benefits accentuated as headwinds continue to increase in other jurisdictions and for non-permitted projects universally. Additionally, we flag high insider ownership (38%) and M&A appeal as a single-asset producer.”

* G Mining Ventures Corp. (GMIN-T) with an “outperform” rating and $2.50 target, up from $2. Average: $2.11.

Analyst Rabi Nizami: “GMIN is the only developer with a ‘Self-Perform’ mine building team in-house and a track-record for on time and on budget construction of world-class mines on behalf of Senior and Intermediate producers. Strategic backing from La Mancha, Franco-Nevada and others who envision G Mining as the platform of choice to ‘Buy and Build’ to become an Intermediate producer. Re-rating to producer status in 2024 as the Tocantinzinho project is now in its final six months of construction. Progress to date has been impressive, still tracking well on budget and on time for commercial production in H2/24. Expect to acquire a second construction project, likely also in Latin America.”

For other senior producers, the firm’s changes are:

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T, “outperform”) to $85 from $86. Average: $89.42.

(AEM-T, “outperform”) to $85 from $86. Average: $89.42. Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T, “sector perform”) to $29 from $27. Average: $29.58.

(ABX-T, “sector perform”) to $29 from $27. Average: $29.58. B2Gold Corp. (BTO-T, “outperform”) to $6 from $7. Average: $6.94.

(BTO-T, “outperform”) to $6 from $7. Average: $6.94. Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-T, “outperform”) to $39.50 from $46.50. Average: $39.45.

(EDV-T, “outperform”) to $39.50 from $46.50. Average: $39.45. Newmont Corp. (NGT-T, “outperform”) to $65 from $75. Average: $73.83.

=====

Expecting to see an acceleration in advertising growth, Desjardins Securities analyst Jerome Dubreuil said he would be a buyer of Stingray Group Inc. (RAY.A-T) ahead of the release of its seasonally strong third-quarter results on Feb. 6, believing “the consensus assumption of no year-over-year margin improvement is conservative amid the ongoing shift toward higher-margin ventures.”

“RAY’s stock has exhibited strong performance since we initiated coverage in mid-September, rising by 19 per cent versus down 2 per cent for its peers; our positive view of the name is unchanged,” he said in a research note. “We believe this quarter’s focus will be on RAY’s advertising revenue growth, and we see no reason to doubt that guidance of 60-per-cent growth for advertising (retail media + FAST channels) will be achieved. This would represent a meaningful acceleration compared with the 35 per cent reported last quarter and provide some indication of the potential we are seeing in the segment.”

In a note released late Friday, the analyst emphasized the presence of “further momentum for in-car entertainment.”

“RAY recently announced that it would offer its karaoke product in AFEELA car prototypes, a collaborative initiative involving Sony and Honda,” said Mr. Dubreuil. “While this development is not material in itself, it nonetheless gives RAY a foot in the door with Honda. The company also recently announced the expansion of its partnership with BYD following the successful integration of Stingray Karaoke; the EV car manufacturer will now include RAY’s Calm Radio app in models sold in certain countries. This aligns with RAY’s vision to transform the in-car entertainment industry through a diverse range of offerings, not just with its karaoke product. While in-car entertainment constitutes a small portion of its total revenue (2 per cent), the segment continues to experience strong momentum, contributing to its rapid growth. We note that even the optimistic scenario we presented for in-car entertainment in our initiation report did not include the sale of services beyond karaoke.”

The analyst also noted insiders also continue to add to their stakes, including a $550,000 purchase from chairman and CEO Mark Pathy in late December, who now owns a 20 per cent of the company’s shares and a $500,000 purchase by chief revenue officer David Purdy.

“We believe these substantial investments signal management’s belief that the company’s potential is not currently reflected in the share price,” he said.

Mr. Dubreuil reiterated a “buy” recommendation and $9 target for the Montreal-based company’s shares. The average on the Street is $7.92.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* CIBC World Markets’ Scott Fletcher raised his target for shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B-T) to $1.15 from $1, keeping a “neutral” recommendation. The average on the Street is $1.58.

* Stifel’s Cody Kwong bumped his NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T) target to $16 from $15 with a “buy” recommendation. The average is $16.18.