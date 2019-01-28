Monday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $170,000 in this beaten-down dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T)

On Jan. 14, Marcia Smith invested over $101,000 in shares of the company. She purchased 6,000 shares at a cost per share of $16.84, initiating a portfolio position. In Oct. 2018, Ms. Smith was appointed to the company’s board of directors.

Great Panther Silver Ltd. (GPR-T)

On Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, president and chief executive officer James Bannantine purchased a total of 312,000 shares, lifting his account’s holdings to 367,611 shares.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)

On Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, president and chief executive officer Michael Rose acquired a total of 8,990 shares at an average price per share of approximately $18.93, increasing his sizeable account position to 10,497,240 shares. The total cost of these purchases totaled over $170,000.

The company currently pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share, or 40 cents per share yearly, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 2.2 per cent. In a news release issued on Jan. 15, management commented on the dividend stating that there could be “the opportunity for potential modest dividend increases in 2019.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Savaria Corp. (SIS-T)

On Jan. 21, Peter Drutz, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options, receiving 25,000 shares, and sold 14,441 shares at a price per share of $14.7443 with 140,125 shares remaining in his account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $212,000.

On Jan. 18, fellow board member Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $15.25, leaving 65,000 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sale amounted to over $76,000.