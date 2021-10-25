Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN-CN)

On Oct. 15, chief executive officer, president and chairman of the board Bryan Ganz invested over US$176,000 in shares of Byrna. He bought 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$17.69, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 503,138 shares.

On Oct. 15, chief strategy officer Michael Wager acquired 5,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly US$17.08, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this investment exceeded US$85,000.

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T)

Between Oct. 13-22, chief executive officer and executive chairman John Burzynski acquired a total of 66,200 shares at an average price per share of approximately $2.616 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Archean Capital Corp.), increasing this specific account’s position to 510,000 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $173,000, not including trading fees.

The Valens Company Inc. (VLNS-T)

On Oct. 18 and 19, chief executive officer and chair of the board Tyler Robson invested over $167,000 in shares of Valens. He purchased a total of 86,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $1.95, raising this particular account’s position to 3,146,654 shares.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-T)

On Oct. 14 and 15, executive vice-president - corporate finance and general counsel Morgan Carroll divested a total of 60,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $31.36, after which this specific account held 188,442 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $1.8-million, excluding commission charges.

UEX Corp. (UEX-T)

On Oct. 12, president, chief executive officer and director Roger Lemaitre exercised his options, receiving 600,000 shares at a cost per share of 12.5 cents and sold 600,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately 43 cents, leaving 185,400 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $183,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

