Monday’s Insider Report: CEOs are investing millions in these large-cap dividend stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP-T)
Between March 13 and March 16, president and chief executive officer Keith Creel invested over US$3-million in shares of CP. He bought a total of 14,588 shares at an average cost per share of US$206.12, initiating a position in this particular account.
On March 10, Scott MacDonald, senior vice-president – engineering, mechanical and procurement, acquired 1,000 shares at a price per share of $288.85, after which this account held 2,730 shares. The cost of the investment exceeded $288,000.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (FCR-UN-T)
Between March 17 and March 19, trustee Dori Segal invested over $338,000 in units of this REIT. He acquired a total of 24,500 units at an average price per unit of approximately $13.80, raising this account’s position to 1,147,452 units.
National Bank of Canada (NA-T)
Between March 9-19, president and chief executive officer Louis Vachon bought a total of 30,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $49.60, increasing this account’s holdings to 275,826 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $1.4-million.
Between March 13-18, Denis Girouard, co-head of financial markets, bought a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $46.56, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of these purchases totaled over $930,000.
Between March 11-17, Laurent Ferreira, co-head – financial markets, invested over $2.1-million in shares of National Bank. He acquired a total of 44,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $49.94, boosting this account’s position to 46,400 shares.
Between March 11-16, director Pierre Thabet invested roughly $4.9-million in shares of the company. He bought a total of 100,000 shares for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Gestion Thap Inc.) at an average price per share of approximately $48.95, which lifted this account’s position to 310,077 shares.
Listed below is a security that has had selling activity reported by an insider.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T)
Between March 11 and March 16, founder, director, senior strategic adviser to the board, and the company’s former chief executive officer Terry Booth sold a total of 12,161,900 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.13 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Lola Ventures Inc.), taking this account’s holdings down to 2,548,878 shares. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $13-million.