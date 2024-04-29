Monday’s Insider Report: Couche-Tard co-founder sells $11-million worth of shares

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below five stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-T)

Between April 22-24, co-founder and director Richard Fortin sold a total of 150,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $78.01, leaving 7,427,472 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $11-million, excluding trading fees.

Mr. Fortin is the company’s former chief financial officer.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T)

On April 23, senior vice-president of human resources Supriya James divested 4,600 shares at a price per share of $27.0007, reducing the holdings in this particular account to 3,230 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $124,000, not including trading fees.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)

On April 24, chief information officer at Dollarama and executive vice-president at Dollarcity Nicolas Hien exercised his options, receiving 9,500 shares at a cost per share of $23.6767, and sold 9,500 shares at a price per share of $114.6176, after which this particular account held 5,167 shares. Net proceeds totaled more than $863,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

EQB Inc. (EQB-T)

On April 26, director Michael Stramaglia sold 2,000 shares at a price per share of $87.95 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Matrisc Advisory Group Inc.), eliminating his position in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled more than $175,000, excluding commission charges.

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T)

On April 19, executive chairman and chief executive officer John Burzynski sold 135,000 shares at a price per share of $3.13, reducing this particular account’s position to 560,300 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $422,000, not including commission fees.

