Monday’s Insider Report: Director of this large cannabis producer sells nearly $500,000 worth of stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.
North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T)
In relatively small transactions that occurred between May 3 and May 7, chief executive officer and chairman of the board Martin Ferron invested over $31,000 in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 2,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $15.62, increasing his portfolio’s position to 1,673,773 shares.
Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T)
In a relatively small transaction, Lynn Korbak, general counsel and corporate secretary, purchased 663 shares at an average cost per share of $62.90 on May 7. The cost of this investment exceeded $41,000.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T)
On May 2, Adam Szweras, who sits on the board of directors, divested 40,000 shares at a price per share of $12.20 with 38,425 shares remaining in his account. Gross proceeds from this sale totaled $488,000.
Methanex Corp. (MX-T)
On May 7, director Margaret Walker sold 3,076 shares at a price per share of US$50.2485, leaving 1,500 shares in her account. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded US$154,000.