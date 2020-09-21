 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

A subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATB.D-T) announced after markets closed Friday that it has acquired ownership and control over about 13.1 million common shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF-T). It said it exercised series A common share purchase warrants of Fire & Flower, representing approximately 7.4 per cent of the company.

The subsidiary said it bought the shares “for investment purposes only and not with a view to materially affecting control of Fire & Flower.”

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (ERE.UN-T) announced an agreement to acquire a multi-residential portfolio of five properties in the Netherlands for €26.25-million ($41-million Canadian).

“We maintain our confidence in the attractiveness of the Dutch multi-residential real estate market, including its defensive characteristics,” stated Phillip Burns, CEO of ERES.

