Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX-T) announced an increase to its 2022 capital expenditure program to $85-million, a $37.3-million jump from the previously announced program.

Of the $85-million, $76.4-million is expected to be allocated towards growth, while the remaining $8.6-million is anticipated to be spent on maintenance capital, the company stated.

“Strong commodity prices are driving industry growth, especially in the U.S. market where there were 60 per cent more rigs running in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter of 2021,” the company stated.

**

Trevali Mining Corp. (TV-T) announced on Saturday that eight workers are missing after heavy rainfall caused flooding at its Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso. The company said the mine was evacuated and rescue efforts “were immediately initiated and are ongoing.”

The company said the incident has been reported to the Burkinabe authorities and that mining and milling operations at Perkoa have been suspended. “The company is now working closely with the authorities to respond effectively,” it stated.

**

Numinus Wellness Inc. (NUMI-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $786,104, up from $231,507 a year earlier. The company said the increase was due primarily to the acquisitions of Mindspace and the Neurology Centre of Toronto.

Its net loss for the second quarter ended Feb. 28 was $7.8-million or 4 cents per share versus a loss of $4.2-million or 3 cents per share.

••

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.