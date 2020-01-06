 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Hudson’s Bay executive chairman Richard Baker has agreed to boost his bid for iconic retailer Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC-T), winning the backing of dissenting shareholder Catalyst Capital Group. and likely ensuring the company will go private later this year.

The new offer of $11 per share in cash tops the previous, purportedly “best and final” offer of $10.30. In a late-night announcement Friday, Catalyst Capital Group Inc. said it will vote in favour of the new deal.

Story continues below advertisement

Hudson’s Bay shares closed at $9.88 a share Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, before the Catalyst agreement with Hudson’s Bay was announced.

The increase marks the second increase in the offer from Mr. Baker and a group of controlling shareholders, who own 57 per cent of the company. Mr. Baker first offered $9.45 in June, then boosted the offer to $10.30 in late October.

Catalyst objected, however, arguing it didn’t reflect full value for the retailer and its real estate assets.

- David Milstead, Jeffrey Jones

**

Roots Corp. (ROOT-T) chief executive Jim Gabel has left the company effective immediately, as the board of directors expressed a need for “renewed leadership,” the retailer said Friday.

The company’s board of directors has appointed Meghan Roach as the retailer’s temporary chief executive. Ms. Roach has served as interim chief financial officer for the company since August and is a previous board member for the retailer.

Story continues below advertisement

She replaces Mr. Gabel, who has served in the top post since February 2016.

The company did not say why Mr. Gabel left the position, but board chair Erol Uzumeri said in the statement that “the board believes that Roots requires renewed leadership to carry the company into its next phase – executing on profitable growth opportunities while enhancing operational efficiency.”

-The Canadian Press

**

MORE TO COME

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies