Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (CUF.UN-T) announced late Friday that it’s withdrawing its fiscal 2020 guidance “due to the growing economic and operating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the uncertainty with regard to its duration and the impact on the REIT’s tenants and their ability to satisfy rental payment obligations.”
Given construction is largely shut down in Quebec, the REIT said it has reduced its workforce by about 85 unionized construction workers. "The REIT is actively identifying other areas of its business where it can further reduce spending including, municipal tax deferrals, energy reductions, maintenance adjustments, staffing levels and capital expenditures in order to offset the expected negative impact on its business and cash flow in the short term," it stated.
As for transaction activity, the REIT said it expects liquidity in the property markets to slow and that it's "no longer forecasting disposition activity through the end of the year. Cominar continues to see value in properties such as its CN Central Station asset and will re-evaluate its value-maximization options for this irreplaceable and strategic Montreal property as market and economic conditions evolve."
**
Aura Minerals Inc. (ORA-T) announced that operations at its San Andres Mine in Honduras are “partially interrupted in accordance with government-mandated restrictions in response to COVID-19.”
The company said the Honduran National System for Risk Management announced on Sunday the extension of the suspension until April 12. Meanwhile, Aura said that it's conducting minimal care and maintenance and leaching activities during the suspension.
**
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T) said that, as of late Friday, the COVID-19 pandemic has not had a material impact on its results. It also said it’s not possible, as of the date of the release, to estimate the impact that COVID-19 could have on the company. It said the continued spread of COVID-19 and the measures taken by the governments of countries affected “could disrupt the supply chain and the manufacture or shipment of product inventories and adversely impact the company’s business, financial condition or results of operations.” It also said the outbreak and mitigation measures "may also have an adverse impact on global economic conditions which could have an adverse effect on the company’s business and financial condition.
"The extent to which the COVID-19 outbreak impacts the company’s results will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including new information that may emerge concerning the severity of the virus and the actions to contain its impact," it stated.
Knight also said it's working "to alleviate some of the pressure that the global COVID-19 pandemic has placed on our healthcare systems and ensure that we maintain supply of our medicines to patients."
That includes employees working remotely, including field sales and medical teams, as well as "taking steps to establish digital and virtual channels to ensure that physicians and patients continue to receive continued support."
The company also said it has "sufficient liquidity to meet all operating requirements for the foreseeable future."
**
Firm Capital Property Trust (FCD.UN-X) reported net income of $20.4-million an increase from $2.8-million reported for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2018.
Funds from operations came in at approximately $3.4-million or 12.5 cents per unit versus $2.1-million or 11.9 cents a year earlier. Adjusted FFO was $3.4-million or 12.5 cents per unit which was in line with expectations and compared to $1.8-million or 10.1 cents a year earlier.
**