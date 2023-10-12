Equities

Wall Street futures were positive early Thursday, continuing this week’s shift higher, as traders await key inflation figures before the opening bell. Major European markets were also up. TSX futures advanced.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all above water in the early premarket period. On Wednesday, indexes finished with modest gains, marking a fourth consecutive positive session. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index ended yesterday up 0.83 per cent for a fifth session of gains. The index closed at its highest level since Sept. 25.

On Thursday, U.S. inflation figures will be key with traders looking for clues about where the Federal Reserve goes from here on interest rates. On Wednesday, minutes from the most recent Fed meeting, when the central bank held borrowing costs steady, suggested caution on future increases. The U.S. central bank cited uncertainties around the economy, oil prices and financial markets as backing “the case for proceeding carefully in determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate.”

Economists are expecting the U.S. consumer price index to rise by 0.3 per cent in September, slowing from the 0.6-per-cent increase seen in August. Core CPI is seen holding steady at 0.3 per cent. The annual rate of inflation in the U.S. economy is expected to tick down to 3.6 per cent in September from 3.7 per cent in August.

“Unless there is an unlikely blowout top in the CPI crore reading, the recent evolution of policymakers’ rhetoric and the substantial repricing of rates since the last policy meeting have done much of the FOMC heavy lifting, so there is no need to hike in November, and they are certainly not going to put a lump of coal in investors stockings by hiking in December,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

Canada’s reading on September inflation is due next week.

On the corporate side, The Globe’s Nicolas Van Praet reports that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is setting ambitious new profit targets for the next five years as the Canadian convenience store giant pushes to exploit its growing size and find new cost-saving opportunities to deliver returns in an increasingly shaky market for consumer retailing. The Laval, Que.-based retailer, Canada’s second biggest company by revenue, outlined a new five-year strategy Wednesday that aims to boost earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to US$10-billion by fiscal 2028, up from US$5.8-billion this year.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.62 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.72 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.57 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 1.75 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.93 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices shook off early losses and shifted higher ahead of the North American opening bell as improved sentiment in the broader markets helped offset a rise in U.S. stockpiles.

The day range on Brent was US$85.18 to US$86.92 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$82.78 to US$84.32. Both benchmarks lost about 2 per cent in the previous session.

“With the rising risks of potential sanctions on Iranian crude, the oil market will pay close attention to see how much non-OPEC and “fragile five” production increases,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a note.

“The U.S. and Venezuela talks could lead to some oil sanction exemptions that could help some more supply come to the market.”

New inventory figures, meanwhile, put a lid on Thursday’s gains. The American Petroleum Institute said late Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories jumped by 12.9 million barrels. Markets had been forecasting a rise of about 500,000 barrels. More official U.S. government data is due later this morning.

Elsewhere, the International Energy Agency, in its monthly report, cut its 2024 oil demand growth forecast early Thursday, citing weaker global economic conditions and progress in energy efficiency.

The Paris-based agency lowered its 2024 demand growth forecast to 880,000 barrels per day from its previous forecast of 1 million bpd. However, it raised its 2023 demand forecast to 2.3 million bpd from a forecast of 2.2 million.

In other commodities, gold prices managed their best level in two weeks as the U.S. dollar pulled back ahead of Thursday’s U.S. inflation figures.

Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,880.00 per ounce by early Thursday morning, its highest level since Sept. 27. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 per cent to US$1,893.70.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly higher while its U.S. counterpart held near two-weeks low ahead of the latest U.S. inflation report.

The day range on the loonie was 73.50 US cents to 73.65 US cents in the premarket period. The Canadian dollar was up 0.82 per cent against the U.S. dollar over the past five days as of early Thursday morning.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was little changed at 105.63. Earlier in the day, the index hit 105.52, its lowest level since Sept. 25.

The euro and yen were all steady against the dollar, at US$1.06245 for the European common currency and 149.13 per U.S. dollar for the yen, with major moves capped by the looming inflation figures, Reuters reported.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10 year note was lower at 4.577 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

More company news

U.S. auto workers are expected to return to talks with Chrysler maker Stellantis on Thursday, a tense day after a surprise walkout at Ford’s biggest and most profitable plant sharply raised the stakes between the United Auto Workers and the Detroit Three. The Wednesday evening decision to shut Ford’s Kentucky truck plant employing 8,700 workers, the largest single walkout since targeted strikes began four weeks ago, came as the UAW and Stellantis prepared for another major round of bargaining, sources told Reuters. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Oct. 7.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for September.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press