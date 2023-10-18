Equities

Wall Street futures were slightly lower with results from big U.S. corporate names Netflix and Tesla due later in the day. Major European markets were steady. TSX futures were modestly weaker.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all sat below break even. On Tuesday, all three saw a choppy session with the Dow ultimately edging up 0.04 per cent while the S&P 500 slid 0.01 per cent. The Nasdaq closed yesterday down 0.25 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 0.37 per cent.

“Despite the rise in yields, which saw the U.S. 2-year yield move above 5.2 per cent for the first time since 2006, investors took the view that, with rates at current levels and the U.S. consumer still looking resilient, the prospect of another rate hike, probably isn’t the end of the world, thus limiting the downside for U.S. markets,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

Earnings continue to draw focus for investors. Netflix and Tesla both report after the close of trading. Morgan Stanley and Procter & Gamble post results this morning.

“For Q3 [Netflix] expects to see revenues of $8.5-billion, and that it expects to see a similar rise in new subscribers for Q3,” Mr. Hewson said in a recent note. “Profits are expected to come in at US$3.52 a share or US$1.58-billion.”

He said the streaming industry is also having to contend with the impact of the writers and actors strikes, and while Netflix said it expects to see better cashflow because of the strikes due to not having to pay out as much on new content, any impact from the strike isn’t likely to be felt when it comes to new content until next year.

In Canada, The Globe’s Niall McGee reports BHP Group Ltd. CEO Mike Henry is talking down the chances of acquiring Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd., as the world’s biggest mining company concentrates on building its own potash business instead. In 2010, the giant Australian miner attempted to buy Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan, Nutrien’s predecessor company, but the deal was blocked by the federal Conservative government as not being of net benefit to Canadians.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was flat in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.04 per cent. New figures released early Wednesday showed U.K. inflation holds at 6.7 per cent in September, lowest since Feb 2022, although core CPI came in above forecasts.

Germany’s DAX rose 0.11 per cent. France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.14 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.01 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.23 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices jumped in early trading as rising tensions in the Middle East spark concerns about the potential for supply disruptions spreading in the regions.

The day range on Brent was US$91.15 to US$92.18 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$87.64 to US$89.09.

“The explosion at a hospital in Gaza has quietly influenced the financial markets’ reaction to the Israel-Hamas conflict,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“Initially, markets appeared to downplay the risk of a broader conflict. However, following the explosion, several key political leaders, including the Palestinian, Egyptian, and Jordanian leaders, canceled meetings with U.S. President Biden.”

The Globe reports that the explosion at a hospital sheltering displaced people in Gaza has reportedly killed hundreds, threatening to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian enclave and cause the war between Israel and Hamas to spread.

Meanwhile, prices were also supported by a bigger-than-expected decline in weekly crude inventories. The American Petroleum Institute said late Tuesday that U.S. crude stocks fell 4.4 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 13. Analysts had been expecting a drop of about 300,000 barrels, according to Reuters. More official U.S. government figures are due later Wednesday morning.

In other commodities, gold prices neared their best level in a month as global uncertainty heightens the metal’s safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold rose 0.7 per cent to US$1,935.63 per ounce by early Wednesday morning, after scaling its highest since Sept. 20 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures also jumped 0.7 per cent to US$1,948.40.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher while its U.S. counterpart pulled back slightly but still held near 11-month highs.

The day range on the loonie was 73.21 US cents to 73.40 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar is down more than 1 per cent against the greenback over the past month.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was slightly lower at 106.19. The gauge, which tracks the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.53% on Tuesday but remains below an 11-month high of 107.34 touched last week, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro was steady at US$1.0571, while Britain’s pound was up 0.1 per cent at US$1.2194.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was slightly lower at 4.839 per cent in the early premarket period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for September.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Beige Book is released.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press