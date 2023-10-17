An injured person is assisted at Shifa Hospital after an explosion at Al-Ahli Arabi Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza Strip on Oct. 17, 2023.Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters 1 of 28

Palestinians rally in solidarity with the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip in the West Bank city of Ramallah after an explosion at a Gaza hospital compound.JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 28

Children sit in the back of an ambulance at Shifa Hospital after an explosion at nearby Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza Strip.Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters 3 of 28

A woman and children inside Shifa Hospital after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in an explosion at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza.Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters 4 of 28

Protesters demonstrate in front of the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey after an explosion at a hospital in Gaza killed hundreds.Burak Kara/Getty Images 5 of 28

People pray as they protest in Beirut, Lebanon.ZOHRA BENSEMRA/Reuters 6 of 28

Protesters clash with Lebanese security forces outside the US Embassy during a demonstration in solidarity with the people of Gaza in Awkar, East of Beirut.JOSEPH EID/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 28

An injured person is assisted at Shifa Hospital after an explosion at the Al-Ahli Hospital, according to Gaza Health Ministry, Gaza City, Gaza Strip.Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters 8 of 28

Palestinians lift Hamas movement flags as they protest in Nablus city in the occupied West Bank following an airstrike on a Gaza hospital.ZAIN JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 28

Members of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz' delegation take cover during a rocket alarm, at the Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv, Israel.MICHAEL KAPPELER/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 28

Family members of hostages kidnapped by Hamas during the attack on October 7th speak to members of the media, Tel Aviv, Israel.Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images 11 of 28

Wounded Palestinians lay at the al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip.Abed Khaled/The Associated Press 12 of 28

Palestinians evacuate a victim following an Israeli airstrike on the Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 28

The remains of a family home, following a deadly infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel.RONEN ZVULUN/Reuters 14 of 28

A view shows rockets being launched from the Gaza Strip towards central Israel, as seen from Ashkelon in southern Israel.AMIR COHEN/Reuters 15 of 28

People hold photos of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas during a protest in Tel Aviv.AMIT ELKAYAM/The New York Times News Service 16 of 28

An Israeli soldier walks past the remains of a burnt houses, in Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel.RONEN ZVULUN/Reuters 17 of 28

People survey the destruction after an Israeli airstrike on Khan Younis in Gaza.YOUSEF MASOUD/The New York Times News Service 18 of 28

Palestinians seeking refuge from Israeli shelling camp on the grounds of the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 19 of 28

IDF soldiers ride in armoured personnel carriers in Be'eri, Israel.Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images 20 of 28

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid from Egyptian NGOs for Palestinians, wait for the reopening of the Rafah crossing.STRINGER/Reuters 21 of 28

The shell of a rocket which was launched from Gaza is lodged in the wall of a building in the southern Israeli city of Sderot.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 22 of 28

A damaged home is seen after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip into in Sderot, southern Israel.AMIR COHEN/Reuters 23 of 28

Mourners gather around the five coffins of the Kotz family during their funeral in Gan Yavne, Israel.Ohad Zwigenberg/The Associated Press 24 of 28

An Israeli army convoy advances on a northern road near the border with Lebanon.YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images 25 of 28

The daughter of Palestinian woman Raghda Abu Marasa, who fled to the southern part of the enclave after Israel's call for all civilians to leave Gaza.MOHAMMED SALEM/Reuters 26 of 28

Israeli soldiers cover their ears as M109 155mm self-propelled howitzer fires rounds at Gaza from southern Israel.MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images 27 of 28

An overview of destroyed buildings in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 28 of 28

An explosion at a hospital sheltering displaced people in Gaza has reportedly killed hundreds, threatening to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian enclave and cause the war between Israel and Hamas to spread.

The Gaza Strip’s Hamas-controlled government said the Tuesday evening bombing of the Al-Ahli Arabi Baptist Hospital was an Israeli air strike and had killed more than 500 people. The Israeli military, however, blamed the blast on a failed missile launch by the Islamic Jihad group.

The explosion happened on the eve of U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel to reaffirm his unconditional backing for the country’s military campaign after Hamas’s attacks earlier this month, upending his efforts to keep the conflict contained and ensure civilians are protected.

Mr. Biden will not make a second stop on the trip, a planned summit in Amman, Jordan, with King Abdullah II, Palestinian authority president Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Mr. Abbas had already pulled out of the meeting and protesters tried to storm the Israeli embassy in Amman. Jordan’s foreign minister said his government had called off the meeting.

“I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted,” Mr. Biden said in a statement Tuesday as he left Washington for Tel Aviv, where he will meet Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy.”

Mr. Biden said he had spoken with Mr. Netanyahu and King Abdullah, and had ordered his national security officials to “continue gathering information about what exactly happened.”

If the explosion’s casualty numbers are confirmed, it would represent the deadliest single incident for Palestinians in the series of wars Israel has fought with Gaza since Hamas took over the enclave in 2007.

Photos and videos on social media showed a huge fire in the courtyard of the hospital after the explosion, with dozens of dead and injured scattered around, including children. “We were operating in the hospital, there was a strong explosion, and the ceiling fell on the operating room,” Ghassan Abu Sittah, a doctor with Médecins sans frontières (Doctors Without Borders), wrote in a social media post. “This is a massacre.”

In addition to patients and doctors, the hospital was sheltering an estimated 5,000 displaced people, who had abandoned their homes across Gaza amid the Israeli bombardment. They were gathered in the hospital courtyard, believing that medical facilities would not be bombing targets.

The World Health Organization said the hospital was among 20 in northern Gaza that faced evacuation orders from the Israeli army. The orders were impossible to obey because of the constant bombing, the critical condition of many patients and the lack of ambulances, staff and beds, the WHO said.

“The reality is that there’s been relentless bombardment in Gaza over the last week, and the violence on all sides has to stop,” said Mike Ryan, the WHO emergencies director, in a late-night press conference in Geneva after the explosion. “The very place that can save the life of an innocent civilian can become a place of death.”

In a statement, the Red Crescent condemned the explosion as a “war crime” and called for the attack on Gaza to stop.

“The news coming out of Gaza is horrific and absolutely unacceptable,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, adding that “international law needs to be respected in this and in all cases. There are rules around wars and it’s not acceptable to hit a hospital.”

The Israeli Defence Forces said Islamic Jihad had fired a barrage of missiles toward Israel in the vicinity of Al-Ahli and that one of them had fallen back to earth and landed on the hospital. “The entire world should know: it was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF,” Mr. Netanyahu said.

Mr. Abbas declared three days of mourning. In Ramallah, the West Bank town where he is based, rock-throwing crowds took to the street calling for his ouster for being too co-operative with Israel.

The hospital, meanwhile, was not the only refugee shelter to be bombed on Tuesday: a missile killed at least six people and injured dozens more at a United Nations school during an Israeli bombardment of central Gaza. At least 4,000 people were sheltering at the school at the time.

“This is outrageous, and it again shows a flagrant disregard for the lives of civilians,” said Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (known as UNRWA), in a statement. “No place is safe in Gaza anymore, not even UNRWA facilities.”

The bombings could increase the peril of Mr. Biden’s extraordinary trip, which will put a sitting U.S. president in close proximity to an active war zone. Intended to solidify U.S. support for Israel, the journey could make the President appear responsible for a potentially protracted fight he cannot control. Israel is expected to launch a ground invasion of Gaza in the coming days with a goal of destroying Hamas, but what will happen after is unknown.

Mr. Biden has rushed ammunition and missiles to Israel in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack, which killed more than 1,400 Israelis, promised anything the country needs and is poised to ask Congress for billions of dollars worth of further aid. He has also forcefully condemned the attacks and vowed to fight antisemitism.

The President dispatched two groups of warships to the region in a bid to deter Israel’s enemies, including Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which it funds, from getting involved in the fight. Border clashes continued in northern Israel on Tuesday, with forces on the Lebanese side firing an anti-tank missile at an Israeli village and Israeli tanks returning fire. Hezbollah called for Wednesday to be “a day of unprecedented anger” against Mr. Biden’s visit.

The Biden administration has also been involved in efforts to get back the nearly 200 hostages, including more than a dozen Americans Hamas captured in its attack, but has kept quiet on what specifically that involvement entails.

So far, Mr. Biden has been unable to open up a humanitarian corridor to get aid into Gaza, where more than 3,000 people have been killed by Israeli air strikes and Israel is blockading shipments of water, food and fuel. He has also been unable to evacuate an estimated 500 U.S. citizens out of the besieged enclave.

The Biden administration has said the President will be briefed on Israel’s military plans for Gaza, get a better idea what the country needs from the U.S. and will push for humanitarian safe zones in the enclave. “The President will hear from Israel how it will conduct its operations in a way that minimizes civilian casualties and enables humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this week.

Ghaith al-Omari, a former official with the Palestinian Authority, said Mr. Biden appears to have two aims in his visit: to back Israel and to minimize civilian casualties.

“The visit itself is remarkable, so early on in the war. That sends a message,” Mr. al-Omari, now a fellow with the Washington Institute, said in an interview. “What happens now depends on how angry, how shocked the Israelis are. It’s going to be a difficult balance to support Israel but get them to exercise some restraint.”

Hospitals and schools in Gaza Strip supervised by United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Hospital School LEBANON WEST BANK Jerusalem GAZA STRIP ISRAEL EGYPT JORDAN 50 KM Military base Zikim Border crossing ISRAEL Sderot GAZA STRIP Israeli- ordered evacuation zone Closed military zone Jabalia camp Refugee camps Beach camp Gaza City Nahal Oz Main evacuation routes Be’eri Wadi Gaza Nuseirat camp Bureij camp Re’im Al-Maghazi camp Deir El-Balah camp Kisufim Khan Younis Khan Younis camp Sufa Rafah Rafah camp North EGYPT 5 KM UNRWA statistics for refugee camps As of July, 2023 Number of people in camps Refugees registered with UNRWA, in thousands Rafah 133.3 Jabalia 116.0 Beach 90.7 Khan Younis 88.9 Nuseirat 85.4 Bureij 46.6 Al-Maghazi 33.3 Deir El-Balah 26.7 UNRWA schools in camps 18 Rafah Jabalia 26 26 Beach Khan Younis 20 Nuseirat 26 12 Bureij Al-Maghazi 8 13 Deir El-Balah UNRWA hospitals in camps Rafah 2 1 Jabalia Beach 1 Khan Younis 3 Nuseirat 2 Bureij 1 Al-Maghazi 1 Deir El-Balah 1 MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: OPENSTREETMAPS; GRAPHIC NEWS; The Humanitarian Data Exchange; United nations relief and works agency; new york times Hospitals and schools in Gaza Strip supervised by United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Hospital School LEBANON WEST BANK Jerusalem GAZA STRIP ISRAEL EGYPT JORDAN 50 KM Military base Zikim Border crossing ISRAEL Sderot GAZA STRIP Israeli- ordered evacuation zone Closed military zone Jabalia camp Refugee camps Beach camp Gaza City Nahal Oz Main evacuation routes Be’eri Wadi Gaza Nuseirat camp Bureij camp Re’im Al-Maghazi camp Deir El-Balah camp Kisufim Khan Younis Khan Younis camp Sufa Rafah Rafah camp North EGYPT 5 KM UNRWA statistics for refugee camps As of July, 2023 Number of people in camps Refugees registered with UNRWA, in thousands 133.3 Rafah Jabalia 116.0 Beach 90.7 88.9 Khan Younis Nuseirat 85.4 46.6 Bureij Al-Maghazi 33.3 Deir El-Balah 26.7 UNRWA schools in camps 18 Rafah Jabalia 26 26 Beach 20 Khan Younis 26 Nuseirat 12 Bureij 8 Al-Maghazi 13 Deir El-Balah UNRWA hospitals in camps 2 Rafah 1 Jabalia 1 Beach 3 Khan Younis 2 Nuseirat 1 Bureij 1 Al-Maghazi 1 Deir El-Balah MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: OPENSTREETMAPS; GRAPHIC NEWS; The Humanitarian Data Exchange; United nations relief and works agency; new york times Hospitals and schools in Gaza Strip supervised by United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) LEBANON Hospital School Mediterranean Sea Military base Zikim Border crossing ISRAEL Sderot WEST BANK GAZA STRIP Jerusalem GAZA STRIP Israeli- ordered evacuation zone Closed military zone Detail Jabalia camp ISRAEL Refugee camps Beach camp Gaza City Nahal Oz EGYPT JORDAN 50 KM Main evacuation routes UNRWA statistics for refugee camps As of July, 2023 Be’eri Wadi Gaza Number of people in camps Refugees registered with UNRWA, in thousands Nuseirat camp Bureij camp Rafah 133.3 Jabalia 116.0 Re’im Al-Maghazi camp Beach 90.7 Khan Younis 88.9 Deir El-Balah camp Nuseirat 85.4 Kisufim Bureij 46.6 Al-Maghazi 33.3 Deir El-Balah 26.7 UNRWA schools in camps 18 Rafah Jabalia 26 Khan Younis 26 Beach Khan Younis camp Khan Younis 20 Nuseirat 26 12 Bureij Al-Maghazi 8 13 Deir El-Balah Sufa UNRWA hospitals in camps Rafah Rafah 2 Rafah camp 1 Jabalia Beach 1 Khan Younis 3 Nuseirat 2 Bureij 1 North EGYPT Al-Maghazi 1 5 KM Deir El-Balah 1 MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: OPENSTREETMAPS; GRAPHIC NEWS; The Humanitarian Data Exchange; United nations relief and works agency; new york times

Ned Lazarus, an expert in international affairs at George Washington University, said Mr. Biden’s difficulty getting aid flowing so far likely has to do with specific conditions at the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. There are fears, for instance, that Hamas could try to hijack the aid or that convoys could come under Israeli bombardment.

“Biden is in some ways taking a significant risk by personally going to the scene of a rapidly escalating war. It’s a bold move, because no one has control over how events will develop,” he said. “He’s putting his name on the war also.”

Prof. Lazarus said Mr. Biden’s staunch and often emotional support for Israel has made him “the most popular leader in that country,” particularly by contrast with Mr. Netanyahu, whose government has received public fury for failing to detect or prevent Hamas’s attack. “Biden’s speeches have struck a very deep chord with Israelis.”

Dozens of trucks are currently blocked on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, filled with emergency supplies from WHO and other agencies but unable to enter Gaza. “The conditions do not exist right now inside Gaza in order to bring aid in and distribute it safely,” Dr. Ryan said. “There must be a cessation of the bombing to allow that assistance to get in.”

Food, water and medicine inside Gaza are almost depleted, he said. “Every second we waste, we lose lives.”

Dominic Allen, another UN official in Israel, said about 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza are unable to access safe medical care. More than 150 babies are being born in Gaza every day amid the air strikes and as hospitals are running perilously low on medicine, electricity and clean water.

He said the UN has received reports of water being rationed down to one litre per person per day, a third of what a pregnant woman needs to survive, not including cooking and cleaning needs. There is only enough fuel in Gaza to provide electricity for another 24 hours.

“This is a health care system that was already on its knees,” said Mr. Allen in an interview in East Jerusalem. “Now with this latest war, it’s crippled.”

With reports from Steven Chase in Ottawa and the Associated Press