Skip to main content
Norman Rothery
Norman Rothery
Special to The Globe and Mail

I’m pleased to provide a list of the stocks in Stable Dividend Portfolio along with updates to several other popular portfolios below. The portfolios are all based on stock screens of differing levels of complexity that are described in detail in separate articles.

For instance, you can follow the links to learn more about the Stable Dividend Portfolio, the Frugal Dividend Portfolio, the Dividend Monster Portfolio, the Screaming Value Portfolio, the Lemonade Portfolio and the Free Cash Portfolio.

I hope to provide portfolio updates every two to four weeks, with allowances made for the unusual periods that life provides – and a vacation from time to time.

Stable Dividend Portfolio

Low-volatility dividend stocks

Name PriceYieldVolatilityP/E
ATCOACO-X-T37.295.116.69.5
BCEBCE-T56.806.815.017.6
Canadian UtilitiesCU-T32.405.517.012.3
CN RailwayCNR-T158.742.018.420.3
ExtendicareEXE-T7.146.718.339.7
FortisFTS-T55.554.117.218.5
George WestonWN-T151.381.918.240.6
Great-West LifecoGWO-T39.955.217.73.1
Hydro OneH-T36.883.217.121.6
Intact FinancialIFC-T194.102.317.113.1
LoblawL-T116.141.518.218.6
MetroMRU-T70.561.715.018.2
National BankNA-T103.194.017.911.1
Power CorpPOW-T37.915.516.614.2
Rogers SugarRSI-T5.666.414.039.3
Royal BankRY-T129.674.215.612.8
Sun Life FinancialSLF-T69.484.316.112.3
TELUST-T23.566.216.617.6
Timbercreek FinancialTF-T7.459.317.610.4
TMX GroupX-T29.262.517.521.5

Frugal Dividend Portfolio

Cheap and stable dividend payers

Name PriceYieldVolatilityP/E
Algoma CentralALC-T15.154.822.56.2
ATCOACO-X-T37.295.116.69.5
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T65.546.519.19.1
Capital PowerCPX-T40.665.720.27.9
CIBCCM-T57.246.120.89.3
Great-West LifecoGWO-T39.955.217.73.1
Manulife FinancialMFC-T26.265.619.32.7
National BankNA-T103.194.017.911.1
TD BankTD-T86.724.418.910.1
Timbercreek FinancialTF-T7.459.317.610.4

Dividend Monster Portfolio

High-yield stocks with momentum

Name PriceYield12 Month ReturnP/E
Aura MineralsORA-T10.153.745.514.9
Guardian CapitalGCG-A-T40.053.440.1
Lundin GoldLUG-T17.483.0114.2102.7
Lundin MiningLUN-T11.753.169.632.5
PrairieSky RoyaltyPSK-T26.243.745.325.2
Restaurant BrandsQSR-T100.092.950.831.9
Russel MetalsRUS-T39.094.149.07.1
Stelco HoldingsSTLC-T46.483.642.34.3
WajaxWJX-T28.154.742.08.9
Wall FinancialWFC-T18.8215.997.747.8

Screaming Value Portfolio

Lots of EBIT for a low price

NamePriceEV/EBITP/EYield
Crew EnergyCR-T5.642.45.5
EnerplusERF-T22.192.75.61.3
Frontera EnergyFEC-T10.701.913.8
Kiwetinohk EnergyKEC-T14.142.82.6
Obsidian EnergyOBE-T9.181.70.9
Parex ResourcesPXT-T28.902.73.85.2
PetroTalTAL-T0.752.43.210.6
Pipestone EnergyPIPE-T2.452.82.84.9
Spartan DeltaSDE-T4.311.11.2
Vermilion EnergyVET-T18.222.01.52.2

Lemonade Portfolio

Profitable stocks in a sweet trend

NamePriceP/E6 Month ReturnMarket Cap
Advantage EnergyAAV-T9.3113.116.71,564
Athabasca OilATH-T3.433.521.22,010
BombardierBBD-B-T67.0210.22.76,641
Calibre MiningCXB-T1.6811.646.1765
CelesticaCLS-T28.3014.558.33,377
Crew EnergyCR-T5.645.527.3886
Kelt ExplorationKEL-T6.436.242.91,239
MEG EnergyMEG-T23.825.79.86,804
NuVista EnergyNVA-T11.585.15.02,504
Obsidian EnergyOBE-T9.180.96.9745

Canadian Free Cash Portfolio

Canadian bargains with free cash flow

NamePriceEV/FCFP/EYield
ADENTRAADEN-T35.184.22.71.5
Birchcliff EnergyBIR-T7.904.74.610.1
Crew EnergyCR-T5.644.45.5
Doman Building MaterialsDBM-T6.805.211.58.2
Dundee Precious MetalsDPM-T8.906.08.42.4
EnerplusERF-T22.194.95.61.3
Manulife FinancialMFC-T26.264.02.75.6
PetroTalTAL-T0.755.93.210.6
Spartan DeltaSDE-T4.312.01.2
Vermilion EnergyVET-T18.226.41.52.2

U.S. Free Cash Portfolio

U.S. bargains with free cash flow

Name PriceEV/FCFP/EYield
Capital One FinancialCOF-N116.482.59.12.1
CenteneCNC-N68.015.111.60.0
Everest GroupEG-N359.233.910.71.8
General MotorsGM-N38.124.24.70.9
HumanaHUM-N458.114.017.20.8
Lincoln NationalLNC-N28.272.16.4
Marathon PetroleumMPC-N134.944.95.32.2
MetLifeMET-N62.823.910.93.3
Principal FinancialPFG-N79.094.119.73.3
Synchrony FinancialSYF-N34.722.36.42.9

Notes: Data from Bloomberg as of the close of Aug. 1, 2023.

Norm has an interest in some of the stocks shown.

Yield = indicated dividend yield, Volatility = annualized volatility over the past 260 days, P/E = price to earnings over the past four quarters, P/B = price to book value, six (or 12) month return = total return over the past six (or 12) months including reinvested dividends, EV = enterprise value, EBIT = earnings before interest and taxes over the past four quarters, FCF = free cash flow, Market Cap = market capitalization in millions of dollars, U.S portfolios are presented in U.S. dollar terms.

A Customary Caution

Use our portfolios and stock screens as a starting point for further research. Be sure to improve your understanding of each company by studying it and its industry in more detail. Confirm the data herein before using it.

Watch your step with stocks that trade infrequently, and those with very low share prices, because they may be difficult to buy or sell in a cost-effective manner.

Before dashing off to the market, recognize the built-in limitations of quantitative methods such as ours. For instance, less tangible factors such as the quality of a company’s management can sometimes help – or hinder – a business.

And while we hope our portfolios achieve similar returns to those in the back-tests, the market isn’t that predictable. Even in the best circumstances, we expect results to be bumpy and some individual stocks will disappoint. We would be pleased indeed for the portfolios to outperform the market over the course of a few decades.

Norman Rothery, PhD, CFA, is the founder of StingyInvestor.com.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow us on Twitter: @marketsglobeOpens in a new window

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles