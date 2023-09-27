Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Wednesday but risk sentiment remained fragile as interest rate concerns continue to weigh. Major European markets saw modest early gains. TSX futures were positive.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all managed slim gains. A day earlier, all three saw losses of more than 1 per cent. On Tuesday, the Dow saw its worst single-day percentage drop since March while the S&P 500 is down more than 5 per cent for the month so far, making it the worst month of the year to this point. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 1.23 per cent.

“The rise in the U.S. dollar, along with yields appears to speak to an expectation that sticky inflation will be sustained, keeping rates higher for longer, particularly since oil and gasoline prices appear to be showing little sign of drifting back from their recent highs,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said in a note.

“The very prospect of stickier U.S. inflation will mean that Fed will err more towards higher US rates for longer,” he said.

On Tuesday, the rate futures market priced in a 20-per-cent chance of a Fed rate hike in November and a 38-per-cent probability of tightening in December, according to CME’s FedWatch.

In Canada, shareholders of Calgary’s Pipestone Energy Corp. will vote on a takeover proposal from privately held Strathcona Resources in an all-stock deal that would create a company with an initial market capitalization of more than $8-billion. Pipestone’s board is backing the deal but a dissident shareholder has urged shareholders to vote against the offer, saying it undervalues Pipestone.

On Wall Street, shares of Costco Wholesale were down about 2 per cent in premarket trading even as the retailer beat market forecasts for quarterly revenue and profit. Analysts cited nervousness in the broader market and concern about the impact of high interest rates on spending for the stock’s reaction as well as soft comparable quarterly sales at U.S. locations.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.21 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 was flat. Germany’s DAX added 0.07 per cent while France’s CAC 40 was up 0.20 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.18 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.83 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices advanced as supply concerns helped lift sentiment even as the demand picture remains uncertain in a higher-rate environment.

The day range on Brent was US$94.10 to US$94.99 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$90.40 to US$91.63.

“It looks like nothing is going to get in the way of this oil price rally,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“Energy traders know a bullish trend when they see one and it will take a lot more than a strong [U.S.] dollar, softer Russian ban, and weakening demand, to disrupt this rally.”

Late Tuesday, weekly U.S. inventory numbers from the American Petroleum Institute showed stockpiles rose last week by 1.6 million barrels. Analysts had been forecasting a drop of about 300,000 barrels.

However, Reuters also notes markets continued to worry about U.S. crude stockpiles at the key Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub falling below minimum operating levels.

Further drawdowns at Cushing, the delivery point for U.S. crude futures, could also provide new upward pressure on oil markets as it would compound supply tightness stemming from supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, the news agency reported.

More official U.S. government inventory figures are due later this morning.

In other commodities, gold prices fell to their lowest level in more than a month amid continued strength in the U.S. dollar.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,897.91 per ounce by early Wednesday morning, after hitting its lowest level since Aug. 22 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 per cent to US$1,915.90.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker, dipping below 74 US cents, while its U.S. counterpart continued to trade near its best level in 10 months against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 73.91 US centst to 74.07 US cents in the predawn period. The Canadian dollar was down 0.50 per cent against the greenback over the last five days by early Wednesday morning.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the currency against a basket of global counterparts, was up 0.04 per cent at 106.28 early Wednesday morning. Earlier, the index touched a 10-month high of 106.32.

The euro, meanwhile, slid 0.1 per cent to US$1.0567, after hitting a six-month low of US$1.0555 earlier in the session, according to figures from Reuters.

Britain’s pound slid 0.1 per cent at US$1.2149 after hitting a six-month low of US$1.2135 earlier on Wednesday

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 4.501 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell. On Tuesday, the yield hit its highest level since 2007.

More company news

Target said it would close nine stores across four U.S. states, including California, citing that theft and organized retail crime was threatening the security of the retailer’s employees and customers. The move, effective Oct. 21, will see the closing of one store in New York City, two in Seattle, three locations across the San Francisco and Oakland markets and three in Portland. -Reuters

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for August.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press