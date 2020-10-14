 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
Just$1.99
per week for first 24 weeks
Give thanks for independent journalismSupport The Globe and Mail.
Give thanks for independent journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Small cap to watch: Fast-food royalty income fund surges on special dividend

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW-UN-T) shares rose about 5 per cent on Wednesday after the company announced a special dividend alongside third-quarter results that showed a smaller drop in same-store sales amid the pandemic versus the previous quarter.

The Vancouver-based company’s units closed up $1.39 to $29.15 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The units hit a 52-week low of $16.75 in March. The company currently has no analyst coverage.

Same-store sales dropped 12.7 per cent for the third quarter ended Sept. 6 as compared to the third quarter of 2019. Year-to-date same-store sales were down 16.5 per cent. Same-store sales plunged 31.6 per cent in the second quarter from the prior year.

Story continues below advertisement

Royalty income for the third quarter was $10.2-million based on gross sales in the royalty pool of $340.6-million, compared to royalty income of $11.1-million on gross sales of $370.4-million 376,000 for the third quarter of 2019.

The fund’s net income was $7.4-million down from $8.6-million a year earlier.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continued to adversely impact A&W restaurant operations across Canada, including the temporary closures of a number of restaurants,” the company said in a release on Wednesday.

“We continue to evolve our plans to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Susan Senecal, chief executive officer of A&W Food Services stated. “We recognize that there are more challenges to come before we turn the corner in our response to this pandemic.”

The company said it will pay a special cash distribution of 30 cents per unit payable on Oct. 30 to unitholders of record at close on Oct. 23. Monthly distributions to unit-holders that were suspended to preserve cash during the pandemic were reinstated in June and paid at 10 cents per unit as of July 31.

That compares to the dividend of 15.9 cents per unit before the suspension announced at the end of March.

Moez Mahrez, an investment analyst with 5i Research Inc., says A&W has a good yield (about 4.3 per cent) and has managed to grow its dividend consistently over the years.

Story continues below advertisement

“The resumption of the distribution is encouraging to see,” he said in an email to the Globe. “We view AW.UN as one of the faster-growing royalty names in the restaurant space.”

He says a competing name would be the much larger Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T), the parent company of Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes.

While QSR “is taking on more of an aggressive growth strategy and may provide more on capital gains potential … we like AW.UN for the income stability and track record of growth, providing a good total return mix,” he said.

Mr. Mahrez isn’t expecting huge growth from the company, but calls it “a good recovery play in a post-pandemic world.”

“Be patient through the ups and downs,” he adds. “COVID risks remain, but we would view this as a good long-term play for investors looking for income.”

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies