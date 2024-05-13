The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite had a strong week ending with Friday’s close, up 1.7 per cent to push the year to date mark to 7.6 per cent. The index’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 61 leaves it in the upper reaches of technically neutral territory, much closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the attractive oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

There are seven benchmark companies with attractive RSIs below 30. Bausch Health Co.s Inc is the most oversold stock followed by Open Text Corp., CI Financial Corp., Shopify Inc., Mullen Group Ltd., Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. and Pet Valu Holdings Ltd.

There are 20 stocks trading with overbought RSIs above the 70 sell signal. The five most overbought index constituents are Primo Water Corp., Sienna Senior Living Inc., Atco Ltd., Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and Manulife Financial Corp.

There are 21 companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The five largest companies making new highs are Royal Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. and National Bank of Canada.

There is only one stock, Richelieu Hardware Ltd., making a new 52-week low.

