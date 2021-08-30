 Skip to main content
The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite regained 1.5 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and now stands 20.5 per cent higher for the year. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 63 leaves it in the higher end of the technically neutral range, closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

Two index members, Hexo Corp. and Real Matters Inc., are oversold this week while Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is right near the border of the 30 buy signal at 31.

There are 21 benchmark constituents trading with technically vulnerable RSIs above the 70 sell signal this week. The five most overbought stocks are Kinaxis Inc., Descartes Systems Group, ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Enghouse Systems Ltd. and Power Corp of Canada. BCE Inc., Loblaw Companies Ltd. and Summit Industrial Income REIT are also overbought.

There are 19 S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below. Brookfield Asset Management (A), Telus Corp., Nuvei Corp (subordinate shares), Lightspeed Commerce Inc. and Open Text Corp are the biggest companies making new highs.

There are no TSX stocks hitting new lows this week.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A0.6638.39111,987,140,771
T-TTELUS CORP0.1018.0139,782,030,000
NVEI-TNUVEI CORP-SUBORDINATE VTG20.55107.3425,254,936,787
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC9.9746.7519,544,719,874
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP0.5319.8718,778,227,520
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC3.57118.6813,352,858,501
IVN-TIVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A11.2345.7712,243,296,977
IGM-TIGM FINANCIAL INC1.8337.8411,120,827,673
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP1.9951.907,600,434,163
SNC-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC4.2961.246,047,843,981
GRT-UN-TGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME1.5319.205,972,690,130
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP1.8027.715,220,426,809
SRU-UN-TSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INV2.1738.085,213,514,626
PRMW-TPRIMO WATER CORP2.9013.123,566,669,077
GSY-TGOEASY LTD5.67100.433,213,475,891
RCH-TRICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD6.7338.242,559,141,722
KMP-UN-TKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE0.7028.722,363,278,671
CLS-TCELESTICA INC6.9516.851,527,911,213
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME5.8454.611,442,157,421

Oversold and overbought stocks

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
HEXO-THEXO CORP20.882.966.993.72-34.26N/AN/A
REAL-TREAL MATTERS INC25.2911.6716.95-5.21-38.422.9221.81
OVERBOUGHT STOCKS
KXS-TKINAXIS INC82.90204.21164.046.1410.708110.01174.41
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE80.7798.6379.404.0731.46112.6080.27
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS80.6045.3429.282.02101.0745.0424.64
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD77.8260.9558.672.572.3435.2536.04
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA77.2343.2634.700.9950.8710.3910.72
CLS-TCELESTICA INC77.1512.0410.406.9516.8514.387.68
CJT-TCARGOJET INC76.12209.99191.126.40-3.05139.2637.29
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI75.4521.8015.59-0.3260.9633.01N/A
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP75.34172.80131.921.9951.9036.3426.85
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP74.5269.1360.190.5319.8747.8616.34
WPK-TWINPAK LTD74.3443.6139.420.429.6220.9920.38
RCH-TRICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD73.8445.6839.666.7338.2422.63N/A
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME72.9822.7518.215.8454.6112.3517.27
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC72.70137.3188.899.9746.75N/AN/A
BCE-TBCE INC72.3865.3258.49-0.2522.9220.5519.99
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC71.592154.421766.01-0.8829.09132.9936.27
D-UN-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV71.4323.2621.384.6121.4112.58N/A
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP71.3943.4837.861.8027.7126.4319.46
WSP-TWSP GLOBAL INC71.01164.50128.04-2.1336.4044.9733.21
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD70.5888.6270.74-0.9441.6321.7016.67
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP70.14146.49115.14-0.5541.448.5857.46

Source: Bloomberg

