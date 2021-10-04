 Skip to main content
// //

Inside the Market

The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

The S&P/TSX Composite fell 1.1 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and sits 18.0 per cent higher for 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) puts the benchmark in the lower end of technically neutral territory with a 40 reading that is closer to the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 than the overbought sell signal of 70.

There are 27 index members trading with technically attractive RSIs below the 30 buy signal. The top 10 most oversold stocks are Superior Plus Corp., Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Extendicare Inc., Transcontinental Inc., Sienna Senior Living Inc., Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd., Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., Richelieu Hardware Ltd., Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. and Real Matters Inc.

There are 14 technically vulnerable S&P/TSX Composite companies – mostly from the energy sector- according to RSI this week, trading above the 70 sell signal. The most overbought stocks are Baytex Energy Corp., Arc Resources Ltd., Vermilion Energy Inc., Enerplus Corp., Imperial Oil Ltd. and Whitecap Resources Inc.

Story continues below advertisement

There are eight companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization below. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Arc Resources Ltd., Bombardier Inc. and Methanex Corp. are the biggest companies making new highs.

Canopy Growth Corp., Stella-Jones Inc., and Real Matters Inc. are the three stocks making new lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES4.1957.2156,590,679,416
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD4.0041.9048,399,969,369
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD8.46103.348,692,228,783
BBD-B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B9.41360.425,315,696,817
MX-TMETHANEX CORP6.695.254,662,483,750
WCP-TWHITECAP RESOURCES INC9.8848.864,581,334,044
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP11.99101.633,654,875,647
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC19.48127.822,184,947,807

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP-3.69-45.856,411,629,206
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC-5.90-8.592,639,683,303
REAL-TREAL MATTERS INC-8.52-49.14754,494,988

Overbought and oversold stocks

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
SPB-TSUPERIOR PLUS CORP17.6613.6014.35-5.6114.49#N-A N-A19.62
WPM-TWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP19.9446.9153.27-6.11-11.2426.4724.11
EXE-TEXTENDICARE INC20.387.277.56-5.3414.5213.03#N-A N-A
TCL-A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A20.6719.8922.72-1.911.8010.018.84
SIA-TSIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC20.8714.1914.92-4.375.60#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
WDO-TWESDOME GOLD MINES LTD21.209.9910.56-7.33-5.9328.2121.86
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A22.12178.25187.02-7.377.729.1511.30
RCH-TRICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD23.1340.8240.62-6.8525.0720.23#N-A N-A
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD23.16501.82530.91-5.0517.6722.965.14
REAL-TREAL MATTERS INC23.929.5015.77-8.52-49.142.3818.25
HEXO-THEXO CORP24.212.186.75-5.37-50.96#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
CCL-B-TCCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B24.7165.6667.67-5.5814.7118.9219.20
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP26.1561.1661.28-5.178.6342.3914.47
FNV-TFRANCO-NEVADA CORP26.83162.22171.21-3.131.6138.7935.79
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC26.8818.7520.45-2.42-9.9532.3623.70
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES26.9918.6219.92-2.11-8.5126.3519.64
ARE-TAECON GROUP INC27.2419.1918.81-5.2120.0228.2617.53
CSH-UN-TCHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN27.4811.8412.26-3.0810.33#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B27.8858.8861.44-1.511.7216.3414.71
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD28.3954.5958.26-6.15-7.1032.9930.67
SEA-TSEABRIDGE GOLD INC28.8419.2022.72-4.78-27.86#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A29.461637.781636.28-6.6318.77293.85245.39
SSL-TSANDSTORM GOLD LTD29.647.209.05-3.60-20.8340.3526.38
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC29.71126.66106.92-3.7399.0127.0219.04
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC29.7939.3743.46-4.47-11.3149.4231.02
T-TTELUS CORP29.7927.6727.03-3.0314.0626.4423.67
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO29.9134.0740.75-6.4719.156.656.75
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP82.653.811.7013.25420.2910.389.16
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD81.5512.008.438.46103.3411.007.13
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC80.5713.488.7319.48127.8219.04#N-A N-A
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP77.1610.616.8611.44158.7733.784.62
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD76.9741.7032.817.9473.68#N-A N-A7.87
WCP-TWHITECAP RESOURCES INC76.237.245.609.8848.862.486.69
MX-TMETHANEX CORP75.8061.0247.446.695.2548.529.88
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP74.5944.0127.731.61163.6417.208.28
BBD-B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B74.572.171.089.41360.42#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP73.4610.267.1211.00122.2534.987.81
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP72.149196.274.663411.98502101.62568.5091367795.495179667
TCN-TTRICON RESIDENTIAL INC71.0425716.8813.60282.29364850.38782#N-A N-A14.96364815
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD70.42289.3857.948056.37813243.4164616.3975675814.87321712
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC70.281813.2459.89885.03300365.0328440.770153868.335431089

Source: Bloomberg

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Read most recent letters to the editor.

