Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite fell 1.0 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close, leaving it 26.6 per cent higher for 2021 so far.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) leaves the benchmark in the upper end of the technically neutral range with a reading of 60 that is far closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

There are eight technically attractive benchmark constituents with RSIs below the buy signal. Boyd Group Services Inc. is the most oversold company in the index and it’s followed by Cogeco Communications Inc., TC Energy Corp., Lightspeed Commerce Inc., Quebecor Inc., Aecon Group Inc., and Mullen Group Ltd.

Kinaxis Inc. is the most overbought of the 10 stocks trading in overbought territory. Pretium Resources Inc., SSR Mining Inc., Stantec Inc. and Thomson Reuters Corp. join Kinaxis in the top five.

There are nine companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization below. Shopify Inc. (A), Thomson Reuters, Constellation Software Inc., Colliers International Group and Stantec Inc. are the five biggest companies making new highs.

Quebecor Inc., Parkland Corp., Boyd Group Services, Well Health Technologies Corp. and Badger Infrastructure Solutions are hitting new lows.

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
QBR-B-TQUEBECOR INC -CL B-3.87-8.716,937,233,307
PKI-TPARKLAND CORP-3.04-12.745,204,225,079
BYD-TBOYD GROUP SERVICES INC-3.83-6.954,434,008,061
WELL-TWELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES COR-6.28-22.111,286,762,560
BDGI-TBADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTI-5.26-14.021,108,665,766

Stocks reaching 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A2.1448.88262,966,934,180
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP4.0952.1575,498,544,985
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC2.6136.3947,851,110,486
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP1.2662.098,095,935,348
STN-TSTANTEC INC1.5376.487,996,515,603
KXS-TKINAXIS INC8.4327.046,210,574,335
LAC-TLITHIUM AMERICAS CORP9.83196.565,792,611,111
NWH-UN-TNORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT1.1913.932,867,677,174
JWEL-TJAMIESON WELLNESS INC2.6512.571,609,956,035

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
BYD-TBOYD GROUP SERVICES INC16.47206.50231.00-3.83-6.9591.8168.78
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC18.0798.38115.46-4.882.8111.5210.87
TRP-TTC ENERGY CORP24.3460.1860.93-3.2121.5013.2514.20
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC24.5572.83102.13-15.80-18.09#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
QBR-B-TQUEBECOR INC -CL B25.6028.7232.44-3.87-8.7111.2310.92
ARE-TAECON GROUP INC26.7116.8319.10-2.536.3918.5314.66
MTL-TMULLEN GROUP LTD28.3712.1512.75-4.7414.2923.3916.62
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
KXS-TKINAXIS INC80.73226.97169.308.4327.04#N/A N/A156.54
PVG-TPRETIUM RESOURCES INC75.2217.7013.24-2.7921.7339.2817.02
SSRM-TSSR MINING INC73.6224.1920.22-0.28-2.4416.6712.10
STN-TSTANTEC INC73.2271.9857.811.5376.4832.6825.38
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP72.37154.96127.614.0952.159.5855.33
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE72.07112.4387.833.2752.84106.1584.57
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC71.4964.5351.442.1871.30104.6645.44
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD70.86571.52541.987.4337.2531.715.35
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP70.7678.6573.472.8017.4010.5711.87
RBA-TRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS70.4192.3576.663.315.1843.2930.72

Source: Bloomberg

