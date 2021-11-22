The S&P/TSX Composite fell 1.0 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close, leaving it 26.6 per cent higher for 2021 so far.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) leaves the benchmark in the upper end of the technically neutral range with a reading of 60 that is far closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

There are eight technically attractive benchmark constituents with RSIs below the buy signal. Boyd Group Services Inc. is the most oversold company in the index and it’s followed by Cogeco Communications Inc., TC Energy Corp., Lightspeed Commerce Inc., Quebecor Inc., Aecon Group Inc., and Mullen Group Ltd.

Kinaxis Inc. is the most overbought of the 10 stocks trading in overbought territory. Pretium Resources Inc., SSR Mining Inc., Stantec Inc. and Thomson Reuters Corp. join Kinaxis in the top five.

There are nine companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization below. Shopify Inc. (A), Thomson Reuters, Constellation Software Inc., Colliers International Group and Stantec Inc. are the five biggest companies making new highs.

Quebecor Inc., Parkland Corp., Boyd Group Services, Well Health Technologies Corp. and Badger Infrastructure Solutions are hitting new lows.

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap QBR-B-T QUEBECOR INC -CL B -3.87 -8.71 6,937,233,307 PKI-T PARKLAND CORP -3.04 -12.74 5,204,225,079 BYD-T BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC -3.83 -6.95 4,434,008,061 WELL-T WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES COR -6.28 -22.11 1,286,762,560 BDGI-T BADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTI -5.26 -14.02 1,108,665,766

Stocks reaching 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap SHOP-T SHOPIFY INC - CLASS A 2.14 48.88 262,966,934,180 TRI-T THOMSON REUTERS CORP 4.09 52.15 75,498,544,985 CSU-T CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC 2.61 36.39 47,851,110,486 CIGI-T COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP 1.26 62.09 8,095,935,348 STN-T STANTEC INC 1.53 76.48 7,996,515,603 KXS-T KINAXIS INC 8.43 27.04 6,210,574,335 LAC-T LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP 9.83 196.56 5,792,611,111 NWH-UN-T NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT 1.19 13.93 2,867,677,174 JWEL-T JAMIESON WELLNESS INC 2.65 12.57 1,609,956,035

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd BYD-T BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC 16.47 206.50 231.00 -3.83 -6.95 91.81 68.78 CCA-T COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC 18.07 98.38 115.46 -4.88 2.81 11.52 10.87 TRP-T TC ENERGY CORP 24.34 60.18 60.93 -3.21 21.50 13.25 14.20 LSPD-T LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC 24.55 72.83 102.13 -15.80 -18.09 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A QBR-B-T QUEBECOR INC -CL B 25.60 28.72 32.44 -3.87 -8.71 11.23 10.92 ARE-T AECON GROUP INC 26.71 16.83 19.10 -2.53 6.39 18.53 14.66 MTL-T MULLEN GROUP LTD 28.37 12.15 12.75 -4.74 14.29 23.39 16.62 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd KXS-T KINAXIS INC 80.73 226.97 169.30 8.43 27.04 #N/A N/A 156.54 PVG-T PRETIUM RESOURCES INC 75.22 17.70 13.24 -2.79 21.73 39.28 17.02 SSRM-T SSR MINING INC 73.62 24.19 20.22 -0.28 -2.44 16.67 12.10 STN-T STANTEC INC 73.22 71.98 57.81 1.53 76.48 32.68 25.38 TRI-T THOMSON REUTERS CORP 72.37 154.96 127.61 4.09 52.15 9.58 55.33 DSG-T DESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE 72.07 112.43 87.83 3.27 52.84 106.15 84.57 GOOS-T CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC 71.49 64.53 51.44 2.18 71.30 104.66 45.44 FFH-T FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD 70.86 571.52 541.98 7.43 37.25 31.71 5.35 LNR-T LINAMAR CORP 70.76 78.65 73.47 2.80 17.40 10.57 11.87 RBA-T RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS 70.41 92.35 76.66 3.31 5.18 43.29 30.72 Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.