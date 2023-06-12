Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite dropped 0.6 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now stands 4.0 per cent higher for 2023. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44 leaves it in the lower end of the technical neutral range, between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 12 index members trading with attractive RSIs below the 30 buy signal. The five most oversold stocks are Rogers Communications Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Telus Corp., George Weston Ltd. and Saputo Inc.

There are only two TSX companies trading with technically vulnerable RSIs above the 70 sell signal – Stella-Jones Inc. and Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.

There are two benchmark constituents showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. In order, these are Stella-Jones and Home Capital Group Inc.

There are seven companies making new 52-week lows. The five largest are Telus Corp., Northland Power Inc., First Majestic Silver Corp., Cargojet Inc. and Tilray Brands Inc.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC3.9932.553,724,481,852
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC0.643.351,688,640,105

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
T-TTELUS CORP-0.26-0.5036,603,691,088
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC-4.06-21.917,203,143,018
FR-TFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP-3.65-32.062,129,608,056
CJT-TCARGOJET INC-6.60-16.491,667,600,453
TLRY-TTILRAY BRANDS INC-8.97-41.961,316,356,908
JWEL-TJAMIESON WELLNESS INC-4.11-15.211,233,296,523
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP-20.18-71.02482,448,997

Overbought and oversold stocks 

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B15.0457.5161.02-2.69-7.7215.1711.93
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP15.600.913.30-20.18-71.02#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
T-TTELUS CORP20.1425.3027.87-0.26-0.5018.8623.43
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD21.70153.09164.27-4.49-8.5040.3413.42
SAP-TSAPUTO INC23.8530.9334.43-12.13-7.2718.7517.05
NVEI-TNUVEI CORP-SUBORDINATE VTG24.8639.7544.23-3.2815.5249.1713.50
JWEL-TJAMIESON WELLNESS INC25.0729.4333.80-4.11-15.2118.8517.47
TLRY-TTILRAY BRANDS INC26.162.134.03-8.97-41.96#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
MRU-TMETRO INC/CN26.8670.1673.07-2.45-5.6518.0715.81
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC28.1128.5636.48-4.06-21.9114.6920.33
NWC-TNORTH WEST CO INC/THE28.1434.5736.16-10.37-1.8714.6112.96
CJT-TCARGOJET INC28.9496.90119.95-6.60-16.495.5122.71
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC76.5763.7948.513.9932.5515.1213.67
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME72.8633.1626.35-0.1849.7728.3120.19

Source: Bloomberg

