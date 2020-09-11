 Skip to main content
The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow
The S&P/TSX Composite fell 1.6 per cent for the holiday-shortened trading week ending with Thursday’s close. Year to date, the benchmark sits 2.9 per cent lower including dividends.

The index remains in technically neutral territory according to Relative Strength Index (RSI). The current reading of 43 is marginally closer to the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 than the overbought sell signal of 70.

The 13-member list of oversold, technically attractive index stocks is dominated by energy stocks. Vermilion Energy Inc. is the most oversold company and it’s joined by Enerplus Corp., Husky Energy Inc., Suncor Energy Inc., Frontera Energy Corp and MEG Energy Corp. Non-energy names include Aurora Cannabis Inc., Knight Therapeutics Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners LP.

The list of overbought, technically vulnerable names is shorter at five members than the oversold table – the first time that’s happened in a long time. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is the most extended stock in the benchmark, followed by National Bank of Canada, MTY Food Group Inc., Tricon Residential Inc. and Novagold Resources.

There are two S&P/TSX companies showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs – Firstservice Corp. and Ivanhoe Mines – and there are no index constituents hitting new lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP2.7441.177,615,157,624
IVN-TIVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A9.5840.007,152,559,397

This week's overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC21.523.8810.63-17.62-80.66#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
NVU-UN-TNORTHVIEW APARTMENT REAL EST23.2833.5933.12-1.3816.9918.71#N/A N/A
ACB-TAURORA CANNABIS INC23.409.7620.58-17.50-70.85#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
GUD-TKNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC24.418925.977.12-1.49-21.24#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP24.771382.584.93-20.37-71.48#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
HSE-THUSKY ENERGY INC24.937673.685.94-13.00-62.95#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC25.5877518.1329.12-12.29-56.04#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
FEC-TFRONTERA ENERGY CORP26.689722.35.55-13.86-74.40#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
BPY-UN-TBROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS27.2470614.217.95-3.92-35.31#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
REAL-TREAL MATTERS INC28.0238224.3619.23-4.7397.737.3826.28
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP28.965943.034.49-12.43-59.00#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC29.345831.272.55-9.93-73.91#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD29.6219.1824.86-8.32-42.62#N/A N/A129.59
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Retrun YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
IVN-TIVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A78.795.953.629.5840.00#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA77.7872.3363.99-0.362.9611.9312.37
MTY-TMTY FOOD GROUP INC77.1337.6837.37-0.79-31.88#N/A N/A24.00
TCN-TTRICON RESIDENTIAL INC75.8911.209.581.637.3442.9714.90
NG-TNOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC74.2115.0112.309.0829.17#N/A N/A#N/A N/A

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

