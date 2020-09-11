The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Audio for this article is not available at this time.
The S&P/TSX Composite fell 1.6 per cent for the holiday-shortened trading week ending with Thursday’s close. Year to date, the benchmark sits 2.9 per cent lower including dividends.
The index remains in technically neutral territory according to Relative Strength Index (RSI). The current reading of 43 is marginally closer to the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 than the overbought sell signal of 70.
The 13-member list of oversold, technically attractive index stocks is dominated by energy stocks. Vermilion Energy Inc. is the most oversold company and it’s joined by Enerplus Corp., Husky Energy Inc., Suncor Energy Inc., Frontera Energy Corp and MEG Energy Corp. Non-energy names include Aurora Cannabis Inc., Knight Therapeutics Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners LP.
The list of overbought, technically vulnerable names is shorter at five members than the oversold table – the first time that’s happened in a long time. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is the most extended stock in the benchmark, followed by National Bank of Canada, MTY Food Group Inc., Tricon Residential Inc. and Novagold Resources.
There are two S&P/TSX companies showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs – Firstservice Corp. and Ivanhoe Mines – and there are no index constituents hitting new lows.