The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow
The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 2.0 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close, and, since the benchmark was flat year to date last week, it’s now 2.0 per cent higher for 2020.

The index is fast approaching overbought territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 65. This is far closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold buy signal of 30.

There are four technically attractive index constituents this week according to RSI. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is the most oversold company this week, and it’s followed by BRP Inc., Altus Group Ltd. and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

There are almost 40 technically vulnerable S&P/TSX Composite stocks trading above the RSI sell signal of 70 this week. The most overbought stocks are a mix of industrials, real estate and financial firms. Linamar Corp and H&R REIT are the most overbought companies. The top 25 most overbought stocks also features Home Capital Group Inc., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Aecon Group Inc. and Boardwalk REIT.

There are four benchmark companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below.

Norbord Inc. is the biggest stock making new highs and it’s joined by Hudbay Minerals Inc., Transcontinental Inc. and Interfor Corp.

There are no index companies hitting new 52-week lows.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
OSB-TNORBORD INC17.4641.013,897,810,000
HBM-THUDBAY MINERALS INC11.7040.951,969,992,019
TCL-A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A7.9520.191,558,512,739
IFP-TINTERFOR CORP12.5728.221,265,440,455

This week's overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
WDO-TWESDOME GOLD MINES LTD25.6010.0911.54-9.10-0.7926.5911.34
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING28.1062.5055.35-4.525.6528.8214.83
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD28.2447.8045.90-16.8727.2553.6326.12
KL-TKIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD28.3252.8557.36-10.67-6.7613.179.39
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP83.1360.2039.066.8423.6814.9110.00
HR-UN-TH&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS83.1313.6611.4416.06-30.797.36#N-A N-A
GC-TGREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP82.6638.7628.422.32-9.94263.52168.52
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC81.2929.4821.968.22-10.5610.037.76
ITP-TINTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC79.4122.1713.989.8640.7114.3210.48
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK77.3368.4161.766.06-1.3512.9712.82
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA77.1862.9957.713.48-8.7811.4211.17
CHR-TCHORUS AVIATION INC76.524.193.3624.70-46.958.556.90
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC76.021.951.7619.63-59.72#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP75.66112.4684.409.0811.3332.9519.25
MRE-TMARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC75.5613.129.974.88-6.67#N-A N-A6.30
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL75.2392.2777.396.34-3.3312.2611.97
ARE-TAECON GROUP INC74.8316.1614.674.94-4.4553.8517.06
PSI-TPASON SYSTEMS INC74.696.757.3518.01-45.5735.22#N-A N-A
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA74.37103.9793.613.675.8913.3612.57
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST74.2733.6730.5412.57-24.64#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
MX-TMETHANEX CORP74.2749.6929.3310.522.24#N-A N-A369.87
WCP-TWHITECAP RESOURCES INC74.173.352.4317.54-34.24#N-A N-A670.00
EXE-TEXTENDICARE INC74.176.366.0212.97-19.4618.83#N-A N-A
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A73.1353.3246.1912.687.6855.6616.03
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE73.11109.4494.253.316.2911.5310.76
REI-UN-TRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR73.0926717.2316.80748.092848-30.80594#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
EQB-TEQUITABLE GROUP INC73.0795.3575.852.71-11.467.936.83
WSP-TWSP GLOBAL INC72.9794.1186.145.787.6130.3725.94
CUF-UN-TCOMINAR REAL ESTATE INV-TR U72.808.968.796.41-33.009.529.74
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD72.6716.7910.818.1827.63#N-A N-A28.54
AX-UN-TARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT72.5910.598.777.29-6.25#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
ONEX-TONEX CORPORATION72.4569.5563.0312.30-14.8312.45#N-A N-A
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP72.216.074.698.3928.9940.4610.34
CRR-UN-TCROMBIE REAL ESTATE INVESTME72.0614.8513.264.36-1.5632.25#N-A N-A
CAE-TCAE INC71.9731.0023.367.34-9.4446.9640.90
FRU-TFREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD71.874.664.096.88-31.96203.95155.33
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD71.6122.5921.046.16-32.42#N-A N-A51.58
AC-TAIR CANADA71.3821.6819.9516.75-55.31#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
HSE-THUSKY ENERGY INC71.264.854.4312.79-51.17#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC71.1830.1625.733.01-4.68#N-A N-A10.04
CGX-TCINEPLEX INC70.639.1212.8343.17-72.94#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
HBM-THUDBAY MINERALS INC70.557.544.4411.7040.9520.49#N-A N-A
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP70.460.640.6328.00-65.78#N-A N-A#N-A N-A
EIF-TEXCHANGE INCOME CORP70.1138.6029.8210.73-7.7832.9918.62

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter.

