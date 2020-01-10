 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow
Scott Barlow Market Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 0.9 per cent higher for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and sits 1.1 per cent higher for 2020.

The benchmark is reaching frothy levels with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 66 that is much closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

There are only two index members trading in technically attractive territory with RSIs below the buy signal this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. is the most oversold company in the benchmark, followed by former market favourite Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

There are 24 overbought benchmark stocks vulnerable to a correction in the short term.

Aritzia Inc. is the most overbought stock in the index according to RSI. Freehold Royalties Ltd. is next, followed by Cineplex Inc., CAE Inc., IA Financial Corp Inc., Lightspeed POS Inc. and ONEX Corp.

There are 25 S&P/TSX Composite members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below.

Enbridge Inc. is the biggest company making new highs. Prominent names on the rest of the list include Shopify Inc., Manulife Financial Corp., CI Financial Corp. and Hudson’s Bay Co.

There are two stocks hitting 52-week lows this week, the same two that are oversold – Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. and Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC1.0667180.929692$104,838,662,061.00
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A5.9426118.768158$65,055,424,155.20
MFC-TMANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP2.9213484.248862$53,476,709,646.64
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP5.0784176.028636$49,152,097,137.40
SLF-TSUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC5.4221936.063165$36,843,610,353.00
GIB/A-TCGI INC3.0064883.72688$30,237,632,298.36
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP1.9164132.634952$20,681,851,345.47
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP4.2671295.050682$16,266,104,895.24
CAE-TCAE INC9.5044929.918557$10,115,121,098.55
WSP-TWSP GLOBAL INC3.5020773.992331$9,738,310,557.86
ONEX-TONEX CORPORATION4.6578985.54947$8,709,728,209.37
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC1.7847182.341231$7,823,440,044.81
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP3.9545455.34316$5,445,717,836.44
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE5.3555758.108109$4,979,239,758.08
STN-TSTANTEC INC2.0810812.915531$4,184,497,588.79
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP2.0695772.443126$4,097,835,533.00
KXS-TKINAXIS INC4.0737527.788442$2,825,559,919.58
BLDP-TBALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC7.99614620.79741$2,683,035,955.23
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI25.9706226.03675$2,452,089,540.00
HBC-THUDSON'S BAY CO10.1317110.02024$2,004,788,210.06
D-U-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV2.311950.9315773$1,830,099,669.75
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD5.3016456.217071$1,640,104,668.48
RCH-TRICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD3.7867654.054552$1,588,780,847.50
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP4.3841344.384134$1,214,055,097.50
JWEL-TJAMIESON WELLNESS INC3.3281132.485437$1,025,722,323.36

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC-6.05734-7.29632$4,806,555,207.00
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME-11.94268-12.45383$1,140,579,984.12

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME22.6016.6221.08-11.94-12.458.288.36
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC29.2243.7955.36-6.06-7.3032.7925.76
OverboughtRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI91.3022.9518.0825.9726.0429.9722.30
FRU-TFREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD80.678.037.8111.6010.8472.8063.23
CGX-TCINEPLEX INC79.4133.9125.05-0.030.1239.23#N/A N/A
CAE-TCAE INC78.9037.9933.759.509.9230.1125.55
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC78.6973.2557.991.782.3412.3711.04
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED POS INC-SUB VOTE78.4242.8032.6514.7017.27#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
ONEX-TONEX CORPORATION78.4286.9879.064.665.553.41#N/A N/A
MIC-TGENWORTH MI CANADA INC77.989458.4845.729511.4094312.56951811.4272649211.16030534
STN-TSTANTEC INC77.751437.6831.845052.0810812.91553124.260702316.08881298
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP77.47229144.61126.26961.9164132.63495234.4729849418.87366223
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP75.922337.785.53485.7220715.00676627.3506444349.24050633
WSP-TWSP GLOBAL INC75.8792.1476.823.503.9929.7222.63
MFC-TMANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP75.4027.4924.172.924.2511.178.83
PXT-TPAREX RESOURCES INC75.3924.5120.952.372.159.24#N/A N/A
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP74.6522.8520.113.955.3410.299.07
BLDP-TBALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC74.0011.436.378.0020.80#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
HBC-THUDSON'S BAY CO73.9210.879.0610.1310.02#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A73.75561.97415.535.948.77#N/A N/A582.06
SLF-TSUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC73.0362.6956.145.426.0615.2011.75
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP72.4998.4988.105.086.03167.9245.37
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP71.7549.6548.314.944.1116.1120.41
BB-TBLACKBERRY LTD71.488.659.412.493.71#N/A N/A47.36
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP71.1360.1554.274.275.0537.2515.96
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE71.0759.2551.725.368.1193.9430.68

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies