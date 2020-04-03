 Skip to main content
This week's most oversold stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite fell 1.9 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and sits 22.6 per cent lower year-to-date.

The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 44 puts it in technically neutral territory although slightly closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought, RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 19 index member stocks trading at attractive RSI levels below the 30 buy signal. H&R REIT is the most oversold company in the benchmark, followed by AG Growth International Inc., MTY Food Group Inc., Aritzia Inc., Cineplex Inc., and Air Canada. Home Capital Group Inc., Brookfield Property Partners LP and Riocan REIT are also on the list.

There are no technically vulnerable, overbought stocks with RSIs above 70 again this week. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. and Jamieson Wellness Inc. are closest.

Interestingly, there are no S&P/TSX Composite Composite companies making either 52-week lows or 52-week highs. This could be indicative of a reflex rally in the most oversold stocks – the energy sector has bounced a bit – while investors remain reluctant to add to new positions.

This week's oversold stocks

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Retrun YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
HR-UN-TH&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS22.595078.5121.094053.907204-58.8831411.54112727#N/A N/A
AFN-TAG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC23.425815.9243.42625-3.890034-64.966867.22433843110.7277628
MTY-TMTY FOOD GROUP INC25.836518.6356.1902-22.05021-66.318916.0729771616.653571429
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI26.1555510.618.8106-19.26885-44.3569613.844536813.25
CGX-TCINEPLEX INC26.4213311.8326.00365-11.31934-64.8967918.526029511.71287129
AC-TAIR CANADA27.1109914.7242.54895-17.81128-69.655743.023731623#N/A N/A
CUF-UN-TCOMINAR REAL ESTATE INV-TR U27.311037.4913.20885-17.99701-46.280896.781932145#N/A N/A
EIF-TEXCHANGE INCOME CORP27.5654116.7739.2481-18.84452-61.742357.060051047.426926484
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC27.7701917.5740.41715-3.142227-53.86758.46859416210.98728669
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING27.7917121.0852.8495-19.78691-64.367815.56775076416.32842758
PSI-TPASON SYSTEMS INC28.258896.7914.3612-3.960396-47.0750710.7777777216.68304668
AD-TALARIS ROYALTY CORP28.421397.8119.60865-7.26371-63.293624.037440124.540697674
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC28.5552814.5527.00275-19.03172-55.855586.3260870394.571159284
BPY-UN-TBROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS29.1467110.7824.00875-17.89794-53.6747913.33041539#N/A N/A
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING29.501419.8519.27155-1.104418-50.804836.5262174257.307121662
BBD-B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B29.622550.4251.66555-16.66667-77.979271.247458865#N/A N/A
OSB-TNORBORD INC29.6569115.2933.10055-18.92895-55.7438#N/A N/A11.94923786
REI-UN-TRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR29.8789615.1225.81815-5.333791-42.56585.688427618#N/A N/A
CAE-TCAE INC29.9106416.8734.0318-12.9515-50.7195212.5913851915.1981982

Source: Bloomberg

