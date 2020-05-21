Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s (ACB-T) entry into the U.S. hemp-derived CBD market adds another growth catalyst as it approaches positive EBITDA, said Desjardins Securities analyst John Chu.
After the bell on Wednesday, the Edmonton-based company announced the acquisition of Reliva LLC in a $40-million all-share transaction.
"Not only does Reliva have production assets in the U.S. and an existing broad distribution network, it also has an established product portfolio, including top-selling gummies and topicals," the analyst said. "This appears to be a modest, low-risk and low-cost entry into the U.S. to address what is expected to be a very fast-growing sector with an estimated market potential of over US$10-billion by 2024."
Mr. Chu thinks Aurora could leverage Reliva’s products, distribution network and U.S. assets if cannabis becomes federally legal south of the south of the border.
Keeping a “buy” rating, he raised his target for Aurora shares to $22 from $19. The average on the Street is $13.46.
Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes applauded Shopify Inc.'s (SHOP-N, SHOP-T) ability to “handle a once-in-a-lifetime surge in demand and still not miss a beat in terms of innovation.”
He raised his target for the Ottawa-based e-commerce firm's shares in response to its Reunite virtual event on Wednesday, which included unveiling its plans to offer deposit accounts and payment cards to small-business owners.
“The firm’s product roadmap is guided by the simple mission of making merchants’ lives easier, and Shopify’s Reunite virtual event highlighted many of the latest developments,” said Mr. Hynes. “The big splash was the firm’s introduction of Shopify Balance, a business banking account and card built purposefully for the independent, small business entrepreneur. While full plans for the product and the financial ramifications are yet to be discussed, with an initial pool of 1M+ merchants to target, perhaps two-fifths of which are logical adopters, this is another significant expansion of the monetization opportunity.”
Keeping a "hold" rating for its shares, he hiked his target to US$700 from US$650. The average target is US$723.20.
“Our issue with SHOP, and the basis for our recent downgrade to HOLD, is almost entirely valuation (the stock is currently trading at 33 times enterprise value-to-revenue on calendar 2021 estimates). We started a year ago, at about a $40-billion market cap, saying that SHOP had all the makings of a $100-billion-plus company at some point in the next half decade. It seemed bold at the time as very few cloud software companies have reached that milestone. Yet here we sit, less than twelve months later, with SHOP valued at more than $90-billion. COVID has accelerated several significant digital trends, but it feels like we’ve pulled forward 4-plus years of value creation in the last two months with SHOP. This is an excellent company with a long runway ahead, but we simply think that the passage of time or a pullback will give us the chance to buy the stock cheaper.”
Citi analyst Jason Bazinet raised his subscriber forecast and target price for shares for Netflix Inc. (NFLX-Q) to account for the impact of the stay-at-home trend stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it a “tactical tailwind.”
"In our view, the current environment may impact Netflix in two ways," he said. "First, we suspect net adds are apt to be decoupled from content spending for the next few quarters. Second, in the economic recession that’s likely to follow the pandemic, U.S. cord cutting will likely accelerate. This may be a positive for Netflix because it gives the firm more pricing power (as cord cutters view Netflix as their primary pay TV experience rather than a complement to pay TV)."
Mr. Bazinet now projects Netflix to add 27 million net subscribers in 2021, rising from a previous forecast of 24 million. In 2022, he's now expecting 22 million net adds, up from 21 million. That led him to raise his target equity value per subscriber to US$850 from US$740, which is near the high end of its range fetched in the last five years.
Keeping a “neutral” rating, his target price for Netflix shares jumped to US$450 from US$350. The average on the Street is US$452.79.
"Over the last several years, there’s been a close relationship between Netflix’s content spending and net adds. Pre-COVID-19, the Street modeled robust net adds, but muted growth in content spending," he said. "This divergence – and the potential for consensus net adds to fall or content spend to rise – is one of the reasons we’ve remained Neutral on NFLX’s equity.
“Following our update, we maintain our Neutral rating on Netflix. While the firm has made significant progress in reshaping the video ecosystem and garnering a substantial subscriber base, we continue to believe Netflix faces potential challenges in generating material operating leverage with its cash content spending. Furthermore, at current levels, valuation leaves little room for error, in our view.”
The Canadian REIT marker sell-off may provide an opportunity for Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN-T) to “reset after spending much of 2019 in the penalty box with investors due to its distribution rate reduction last year,” according to Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Brad Sturges.
"SOT’s current unit price is severely disconnected to its underlying real estate value, providing an attractive entry point," he said. "For now, SOT is focused on improving its liquidity and balance sheet."
On May 13, the Toronto-based REIT reported first-quarter results that fell in line with expectations. Fully diluted funds from operations per unit of 18 cents fell 1 cent from the same period a year ago, while same-property rental income slipped 3 per cent.
Mr. Sturges also noted April and May rent collection matches historical patterns with very few deferrals thus far.
"SOT has attractive exposure to the GTA suburban office real estate market (approximately 38 per cent of NOI)," said Mr. Sturges. "SOT has a strategic foothold in the ‘427 Corridor’ near Toronto Pearson International Airport, and is also uniquely positioned with downtown Chicago office asset exposure (20 per cent of NOI). SOT’s suburban GTA office real estate portfolio may benefit from very tight leasing conditions in Toronto’s central business district (CBD) office market. Since the start of 2014, office rents psf in the office suburban markets of the GTA and the CBD of Halifax, Nova Scotia, have been relatively stable over the past five years."
In response to the quarterly results, changes to his SP-NOI, interest cost and hotel revenue assumptions as well as future acquisition activity, Mr. Sturges trimmed his 2020 and 2021 adjusted FFO per unit projections to 51 cents and 53 cents, respectively, from 54 cents and 57 cents.
Keeping a “buy” rating, he reduced his target for Slate units to $5.50 from $6.25. The average is $4.79.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo said Rupert Resources Ltd.'s (RUP-X) “gritty exploration work in a down market” has paid off with discovery with “an exciting new discovery."
In a research note released Thursday, Mr. Gallo initiated coverage of the Toronto-based miner with a "speculative buy” rating, touting the potential of its past-producing Pahtavaara Gold Mine in Lapland, Finland.
“In the middle of last year, the two-plus years of gritty, unglamorous exploration work paid off, as the company commissioned a 15-kilometre drill program at a new target area known as Area 1,” he said. “Recent drill results point to what we view to be an exciting new discovery, with hole 120042 intersecting 1.8 grams per ton gold over 137.2-metre near surface.”
Mr. Gallo noted the Pahtavaara project is located 50 kilometres from Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.’s (AEM-T) Kittila mine, which is Europe’s largest gold mine, and added Finland is ranked No. 2 by the Fraser Institute for its mining friendly nature.
In February, Agnico took an 9.9-per-cent equity stake in Rupert with the potential to raise its stake to almost 15 per cent.
“In our view, Agnico’s investment offers validation to the project," he said. “It is in both companies’ best interests to prudently advance this project toward outlining a large resource base through discovery. Clearly, as we see it, Agnico would be the natural acquirer should the project continue to advance positively.”
Currently the lone analyst on the Street covering the stock, according to Refinitiv, Mr. Gallo set a $2.10 target for Rupert shares.
In other analyst actions:
Scotia Capital analyst Robert Hope lowered Keyera Corp. (KEY-T) to “sector perform” from “sector outperform” with a $25 target. The average on the Street is $25.44.
