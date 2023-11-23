Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

National Bank Financial analyst Vishal Shreedhar is “moving to the sidelines” on Empire Company Ltd. (EMP.A-T) following a period of share price appreciation, lowered his recommendation for the grocer to “sector perform” from “outperform” on Thursday.

“Empire’s stock is up 8.8 per cent year-to-date, higher than Loblaw (L-T) up 1.6 per cent and Metro (MRU-T) down 6.0 per cent (S&P TSX 60 up 2.9 per cent),” he said in a research note released before the bell.

“Looking forward, we believe EMP has opportunity related to easy comparisons in H2/F24, ongoing improvement initiatives and inexpensive valuation. That said, it has structural deficiencies versus peers including an elevated mix of lower growth conventional stores and less pharmacy exposure (which we believe is a superior business versus grocery). The value gap versus peers is noteworthy; however, we believe it will persist until EMP delivers comparable/sustainable growth versus peers. Empire trades at 6.5 times NTM [next 12-month] EV/EBITDA for the Retail business (5-year average is 7.2 times). For comparison, Loblaw Retail trades at 8.0 times our NTM Retail EBITDA and Metro trades at 10.2 times our NTM EBITDA.”

The rating revision comes ahead of the Dec. 14 release of the second-quarter 2024 financial results for the parent company of Sobeys, Safeway and Longo’s. Mr. Shreedhar is projected earnings per share of 76 cents for the quarter, up 4.1 per cent year-over-year (from 73 cents) and 2 cents above the current consensus on the Street. He attributes the gains to positive same-store sales growth, “slight” gross margin expansion and share repurchases.

“We consider Food Retailing (FR) segment results to be more meaningful than total company results for the purposes of evaluating recurring earnings power (total company results include contribution from the Investments/Other income segment),” he said. “For reference, we model FR EPS of $0.71, 17.0 per cent higher year-over-year.

“We forecast core FR sssg, excluding fuel, of 3.5 per cent versus 3.1 per cent last year. This is below recent peer reporting with Loblaw delivering sssg at 4.5 per cent and Metro delivering sssg at 6.8 per cent (in our view, this is due to a lower mix in the better performing discount grocery segment)

Mr. Shreedhar made modest reductions to his fiscal 2024 and 2025 revenue and earnings expectations for Empire reflect higher depreciation and amortization payments and interest expenses. His earnings per share projections slid to $3.10 and $3.41, respectively, from $3.15 and $3.51.

“Food store inflation (Statistics Canada data) averaged 6.0 per cent during Empire’s Q2/F24,” said Mr. Shreedhar. “Although food store inflation is gradually decelerating, it remains elevated versus the long-term average of 3.3 per cent; food store inflation for October 2023 was 5.4 per cent. We expect consumer trends to remain consistent to prior quarters, including high promotional penetration, trade-down and moderating discretionary purchases.”

“Our review of commentaries from Walmart, Loblaw, Metro and Target suggests: (i) Inflation is stickier in dry grocery versus fresh, (ii) Price increase requests for 2024 from large suppliers are higher than expected, (iii) e-Commerce sales have now settled at a level substantially higher than at pre-COVID levels, and (iv) Trends reflecting a pressured consumer continued: trading down, private label growth and higher promotional penetration (albeit rational).”

Mr. Shreedhar maintained a target price of $44 per share. The average target on the Street is $42.50, according to Refinitiv data.

National Bank Financial analyst Adam Shine was not surprised by Cineplex Inc.’s (CGX-T) decision to divest of its Player One Amusement Group business to Los Angeles-based private equity firm OpenGate Capital for $155-million in cash, calling the segment its “most easily salable asset.”

“The prospect of delevering being accelerated by an asset sale had begun to be discussed earlier this year,” he said. “We wrote in a July 17 highlight that investors may welcome a sale of one or both of CGX’s B2B units, P1AG and Cineplex Digital Media (CDM). We had noted, however, that the latter still needs time to recover following COVID and a pivot in strategy.

“P1AG though had meaningfully recovered in 2022 and was posting record results in 2023. CGX agreed to a sale of P1AG to OpenGate Capital for $155-million (no cash taxes given loss carryforwards). We had expected a price potentially above $200-million later in 2024. CGX has entered into a long-term agreement with P1AG which will continue to supply & service amusement games to its theatres & LBE locations.”

Seeing delevering remaining the focus with further debt reduction moving forward, Mr. Shine trimmed his forecast for Cineplex to reflect both the pending sale as well as lower box office and concession estimates stemming from the impact on the Hollywood strikes on the film slate for early 2024.

That led him to cut his target for the company’s shares by $1 to $13.50, reiterating an “outperform” recommendation. The average target on the Street is $13.10.

Elsewhere, others making target adjustments include:

* Canaccord Genuity’s Aravinda Galappatthige to $13 from $14 with a “buy” rating.

* BMO’s Tim Casey to $11.50 from $12.50 with a “market perform” rating.

Docebo Inc.’s (DCBO-Q, DCBO-T) CEO transition reinforces a commitment to innovation and leadership on artificial intelligence, according to Stifel analyst Suthan Sukumar.

On Wednesday, TSX-listed shares of the Toronto-based online employee training software provider finished down 2.1 per cent after the premarket announcement founder Claudio Erba is “stepping away” from his role as chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors to become chief innovation officer. Current president and chief operating officer Alessio Artuffo will become the interim CEO effective March 1, 2024.

“DCBO Founder Claudio Erba will be transitioning from his current role as CEO and member of the board of directors to the role of Chief Innovation Officer, effective Feb 29th, 2024, allowing him to step away from day-today management and re-focus efforts on leading innovation, which we believe is an increasingly strategic priority given the opportunity to strengthen DCBO’s AI-leadership across the learning sector, particularly post the AI-focused Edugo acquisition,” said Mr. Sukumar. “Current President and COO Alessio Artuffo will serve as interim CEO, while the board conducts a formal CEO search. That said, we presume Mr. Aruffo’s appointment will be made permanent given our strong view of his impressive track-record of accomplishments over the +10 years at the company, from leading DCBO’s expansion into the U.S. as a Director, International Business Operations, to COO (of North America), President & CRO, and most recently President & COO.”

The analyst also thinks Docebo’s concurrent announcement of a substantial issuer bid to repurchase for cancellation up to US$100-million of its outstanding common shares at a price of US$55 per share (a 10-per-cent premium to Tuesday’s closing price “signals high management conviction on outlook [while] M&A remains a priority.”

“The company closed FQ3/23 with US$170-million of cash, with no debt, and has been positive cash flow since FQ2/22, providing sufficient liquidity to fulfill the SIB,” he said. “Intercap, DCBO’s largest shareholder at 43 per cent of shares outstanding, has expressed interest in participating in the offer, but intends to maintain a minimum 40-per-cent ownership stake.

“While the SIB will impact overall liquidity, which could be a limiting factor for new investors, we believe it signals high management conviction on the growth outlook ahead. Despite the bulk of cash now being allocated to share buy-backs, we still expect DCBO to continue leveraging M&A as part of its growth strategy, but the scale of the SIB suggests that management will remain focused on tuck-in, tech-focused deals that can be funded with FCF and/or equity (consistent with recent acquisitions).”

Seeing its current valuation as “attractive,” Mr. Sukumar hiked his target for Docebo shares to US$60 from US$50 with a “buy” recommendation (unchanged). The average on the Street is US$51.

“DCBO currently trades at 6.6 times fiscal 24 estimates vs. HCM/LMS and Ruleof-40 SaaS peers trading at 6-10 times,” he said. “Our new target price of $60/share (was $50/share) is based on 8 times (was 7 times) F24 estimated sales, near the mid-point to reflect stronger growth rates and expanding profitability, offset by a smaller market cap and lower liquidity. We believe continued strong execution demonstrating consistency in growth and margin expansion will support a re-rate in valuation closer to larger rule-of-40 SaaS peers.”

“We see durable growth tailwinds as recent investments position the company to capture a greater share of an expanding target market as more enterprises look to drive more impactful learning, development and engagement programs at scale, internally with employees and externally with customers/ partners, with potential to generate new revenue streams. We see further upside with more profitable growth, given strong but early days traction via the partner channel, in addition to growing expansion activity within the base from expanding up-sell opportunities with the company’s newly launched product suite.”

Elsewhere, Scotia Capital’s Kevin Krishnaratne also raised his target to US$60 from US$50 with a “sector outperform” rating.

“We view Mr. Erba’s move to focus exclusively on innovation and product along with the potential for Mr. Artuffo, who has over a decade of experience at the company including accelerating Docebo’s U.S. presence, as being named permanent CEO as positive,” said Mr. Krishnaratne. “Additionally, the $100-million SIB signals confidence in the company’s recurring SaaS and increasingly profitable FCF model, complemented by tuck-in M&A to enhance Docebo’s industry leading and strong LMS tech stack, in our view.”

While Stifel analyst Martin Landry sees the 26-per-cent year-over-year drop in Goodfood Market Corp.’s (FOOD-T) fourth-quarter revenue as “striking,” he said it is “not a major concern,” given it was “offset by a significant reversal of profitability.”

“Looking at FY23, adjusted EBITDA turned positive and came-in at $4.7 million compared to a loss of $41 million in the previous year, an impressive recovery in a short timeframe,” he said. “Focus will now turn to revenue growth as future growth in EBITDA and ultimately positive free cash flow will have to come from top-line growth given most cost-cutting measures are completed. However, our visibility on a return to revenue growth remains limited given the difficult macroeconomic environment.”

Shares of the Montreal-based meal kit company dropped 12.1 per cent on Wednesday in response to revenue concerns, however Mr. Landry said the quarterly results was better than anticipated in his view.

While revenue of $37-million was lower than his $34-million estimate driven by a lower customer count (down 26 per cent year-over-year) and flat average revenue per customer, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $706,000, up from a $1.9-million loss in the same period of fiscal 2022 and above his flat expectation.

“While revenues continue to decline rapidly, profitability improved and Goodfood was able to generate positive adjusted EBITDA despite being in its seasonally weak period (i.e. summer),” said Mr. Landry.

“Goodfood’s profitability improvements realized in FY23 have been impressive. The company generated EBITDA of $4.7 million in FY23, an improvement of ~$45 million compared to the FY22 EBITDA loss of $41 million. This was driven by several initiatives including (1) a reduction of $34 million in annual non-marketing SG&A expenses and (2) a 1380 basis points improvement in gross margin driven primarily by the exit of the grocery on-demand offering. Assuming this new cost structure is sustainable, gross margin of 38-40 per cent combined with adjusted SG&A as a percentage of sales of 34-36 per cent, Goodfood could generate positive adjusted EBITDA margin in the range 2-6 per cent sustainably. This is assuming stable revenues as a further decline in revenues could impact fixed cost absorption.”

While warning Good Food “remains in cash burn mode driven by high financing costs” and “visibility on the inflection point to positive cash generation remains limited,” Mr. Landry raised his 2024 revenue forecast by 2 per cent, expecting an increase in active customer count. He also thinks increased spending on credits and incentives could lead to an increase in customer trials and active users. However, his adjusted EBITDA projection fell 29 per cent, modelling “market reinvestments to return to revenue growth.”

Maintaining a “hold” recommendation for the company’s shares, his target slid to 50 cents from 65 cents. The average target is currently 63 cents.

“We are decreasing our target price ... on the back of lower multiples, reflecting the general market decline in micro-cap companies and lower forecasts,” said Mr. Landry. “We would like to see sustainable free cash flows in order to change our stance on Goodfood.”

Elsewhere, Desjardins Securities’ Frederic Trembay reiterated a “hold” rating and 75-cent target.

“Slightly better-than-expected 4Q FY23 results showed that operational improvements and a leaner cost structure continued to support positive quarterly adjusted EBITDA, even in a seasonally slower quarter,” said Mr. Tremblay. “In FY24, management’s focus will turn more heavily to growth (revenue, profitability, cash flow). In our view, some questions remain about the balancing act between growth and profitability, especially amid challenging macroeconomic conditions.”

Desjardins Securities analyst Lorne Kalmar sees Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (PMZ.UN-T) as a “compelling way to play the recovery in Canada’s mall sector.”

He reiterated his bullish view following a recent tour of the REIT’s first acquisition of 2023, Conestoga Mall in Waterloo, Ont. He said the property is “consistent with the quality expected of a Canadian pension-fund-owned mall and emblematic of the REIT’s strategy to high-grade its portfolio via acquisitions.”

“Overall, we came away impressed with the property,” he added. “The mall is in very good condition, with minimal vacancies, and well-located within the city. From a traffic perspective, the property was very busy for a Wednesday afternoon, with the holiday shopping season in full swing. The tour included a presentation by the president & CEO of Waterloo EDC and the executive director of economic development for Waterloo, which highlighted the economic strength, population growth and high levels of investment benefiting the region.”

In a research note released Thursday, he trimmed his funds from operations projections for 2023 through 2025 to reflect Primaris’ $370-million acquisition of a shopping centre complex in Halifax, which was announced on Monday.

“Halifax marks the second acquisition that is expected to be neutral to FFOPU [funds from operations per unit] in year one,” Mr. Kalmar said. “However, we are comfortable with these types of acquisitions, as we see good NOI [net operating income] growth upside in year two and beyond. Given malls are still in recovery mode, we expect the REIT to recognize the same type of NOI growth opportunities that it has highlighted for the rest of the portfolio—namely, converting specialty leases to net leases, improving the tenant mix and focusing on long-term value creation. Further, Halifax Shopping Centre was previously managed by a third party. We see opportunities for additional cost savings as the mall is integrated into the REIT’s operating platform. The mall should also benefit from the REIT’s retailer relationships, a key advantage for a platform of PMZ’s scale. In addition, the REIT’s growing ownership of high-quality Canadian malls is enhancing its negotiating power with current and potential tenants, a dynamic we expect to continue to improve as PMZ adds more high-quality malls to its portfolio. We also believe Halifax could outperform management’s initial expectations, as has been the case with Conestoga thus far.”

Despite his reduced projections, Mr. Kalmar maintained a “buy” recommendation and $16.50 target for Primaris units. The average is $16.84.

In other analyst actions:

* Ahead of the Nov. 28 release of its second-quarter 2024 financial results, CIBC’s Mark Petrie raised his target for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-T) to $88 from $79 with an “outperformer” rating. The average target is $86.60.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Yuri Lynk cut his Exro Technologies Inc. (EXRO-T) target to $2.25 from $2.75, keeping a “buy” rating. The average is $2.78.

* BMO’s Jackie Przybylowski bumped her First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) target to $28.50 from $28, exceeding the $26.11 average, with an “outperform” rating.

* CIBC’s Mohamed Sidibe lowered his Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK-X) target to $2.90 from $3.15 with an “outperformer” recommendation. The average is $3.48.

* In a note titled Strong Finish to Year-end Teed Up, National Bank’s Don DeMarco trimmed his Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG-T) target to $18.25 from $19 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $23.39.